Tyla Wins Best Female Artist Award at Trace Awards 2025 in Zanzibar, Fans React: “Congratulations”
- Tyla has won the Best Female Artist award at the Trace Awards in Zanzibar, beating notable nominees like Makhadzi and Ayra Starr
- Fans celebrated Tyla's win, praising her international impact on the music industry
- Over the past two years, Tyla has earned multiple prestigious awards, including a Grammy, MTV VMA, Billboard Music Award, and BET Award, while collaborating with global stars and partnering with top brands
Halala! Tyla has bagged another top award. The star has won several awards in the past few months, flying the South African flag high.
Tyla wins big at the Trace Awards
South African pop singer Tyla Seethal is dominating the world with her talent. The star who recently celebrated her hit song Water reaching one billion streams on streaming giant Spotify has added another award under her belt.
According to the popular page @yabaleftonline, Tyla was among the top winners at the Trace Awards held in the resort town of Zanzibar.
Tyla was nominated alongside music heavyweights including Makhadzi also from South Africa, Chelsea Dinorath from Angola, Josey from Ivory Coast, and Ayra Starr, Tems and Yemi Alade all from Nigeria. Take a look at the post below:
Chairman and Co-Founder of Trace, Olivier Laouchez shared with Briefly News journalist Mbali Tebele what their mission as Trace is and what they are doing to take African artists high up.
He said:
"Our mission is not just to spotlight the incredible talent emerging from the continent but to create a global stage where African creativity is recognized, respected, and rewarded."
Fans react to Tyla winning Trace Award
Social media users congratulated Tyla for bagging another award. Many said Tyla deserved to win The Best Female Artist award because of her impact on the music industry, not just locally, but internationally.
@funmi_layo2 said:
"Congratulations to her."
@Soulpheel commented:
"Well deserved"
@MnguniRibu wrote:
"Because why not?!?! She's killing it."
@_oroshiakose added:
"Congratulations to her 🎉 Continue to put your country on the map."
A look at Tyla's awards over the years
Tyla has amassed numerous accolades in the past two years. Her impressive achievements include winning the Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance, the MTV Video Music Award for Best Afrobeats Video, the Billboard Music Award for Top Afrobeats Artist, the BET Award for Best New Artist, and multiple MTV Europe Music Awards for Best R&B.
Additionally, she was honoured with the South African Music Award for Best Pop Album. Tyla has graced prestigious stages, including the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and the Billboard Awards, and has collaborated with top artists like Gunna, Travis Scott, and Sean Paul. She has also secured partnerships with major international brands such as Stanley and Nike.
Tyla has also sold out concerts in several cities in South Africa and other countries. Her last South African show which was streamed on Showmax was a huge success.
Makhadzi wins Best Dancer Award at Trace Awards
In more entertainment news about celebrities making the country proud, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi continued to fly the South African flag high as she recently bagged another international award after winning the BET Award.
The Mzansi musician and performer was crowned the Best Dancer at the Trace Awards which took place at the Mora Resort in Zanzibar, Tanzania. The star shared the great news on her Instagram page, thanking every fan for supporting her craft since day one.
