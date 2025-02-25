The late South African rapper Riky Rick's wife Bianca Naidoo has announced that a posthumous album Boss Zonke Forever will be released

The will mark three years after his tragic passing and SA is excited after the tracklist was shared as some noted the features on the album

Riky Rick passed away on 23 February 2022 and it was by suicide. His passing remains one of the most tragic among music fans to this day

The late Riky Rick's posthumous album ‘Boss Zonke Forever’ features some big names in SA hip hop. Image: MIGUEL MEDINA/Frennie Shivambu

The life of the late South African music superstar Riky Rick will be celebrated through his posthumous album. Riky Rick's passing on 23 February 2022 sent shockwaves online and people noted his final chilling X (formerly Twitter) post.

Bianc Naidoo announces posthumous album

His wife, Bianca Naidoo, took to social media to announce the album's title and release date. Boss Zonke Forever will be released on 4 April 2025, just in time for this year's Cotton Fest.

Some notable features on the album are Cassper Nyovest, Blxckie, 25K, Focalistic, Gemini Major, Dee Koala and many other artists.

This album will mark three years after his tragic passing and possibly solidify his name in SA hip hop. Taking to the comments section, Bianca thanked his fans for the outpouring of love they showed them, "The love is so real…thank you."

Check out the album cover in an Instagram post below:

Mzansi reacts to news of Riky's upcoming album

Netizens are here for the 17-track album, saying they have been dying to hear some of the songs Riky has been working on. Just recently, he went viral after an unreleased track made its way to the timeline again.

A fan tagged a well-known music producer to work his magic and possibly complete the song. The song in question is Cishe Ngaposta and it is finally going to be released along with the album.

Riky Rick's posthumous album ‘Boss Zonke Forever’ to be released. Image: David M. Benett

Here are some of the reactions online:

@krugersville said:

"When we cry at Braamfontein, please just let us be even when the Pharas cry, we have been waiting."

mtengwa.mkwanazi exclaimed:

"Dropping this before Cotton Fest? Damnnn long live Makhado."

@LuckyMahloane added:

"Riky Rick did well by sparring a couple of music locked away for such times. We are being blessed indeed."

@King_kokisa_ said:

"I still get inspired by the moment Riky challenged us to push through adversity with his powerful words. He’s more than just a rapper; he’s a trailblazer. Looking forward to more empowerment in his new album! #BossZonkeForever."

@NpkTwiceSA expressed disappointment:

"The fact y'all didn't reach out to AKA's camp for a verse in the archives is a disservice but I'll support this nonetheless."

@Radebe_merci said:

"This feels like the king is back. Riky Rick, I'll forever miss him #BossZonkeForever."

@DeeKay_M shared:

"Seeing this makes me very happy. Knowing that we get to celebrate Riky Rick one more time through his music. That album is going to be among the greats."

AKA and Riky honoured in soccer match

In a previous report from Briefly News, AKA and Riky Rick received a major honour at the 2024 celebrity soccer tournament.

AKA and Riky Rick's passings left a void in South African music, but their legacies live on.

