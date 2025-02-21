Singer Moonchild took to X to post visuals of her studio session with none other than DJ Maphorisa

Fans are super excited about the upcoming collaboration, which is highly likely to be an Amapiano joint saying it is long overdue

The two stars previously worked together in a banger Gqom track called Midnight Starring with Busiswa and DJ Tira

Moonchild posted about her studio session with DJ Maphorisa. Image: @djmaphorisa, @moonchildsanelly

Another hit from DJ Maphorisa and Moonchild Sanelly in the vault? It seems like it. The singer just shared a major hint and the fans are going crazy.

Moonchild teases a DJ Maphorisa collaboration

South African singer Moonchild recently posted a video on X taken during a studio session with the award-winning music producer and rapper DJ Maphorisa.

This would not be the first time the two stars worked together. They had a banger collaboration, a Gqom song called Midnight Starring. The song was an instant hit and it featured versatile stars with Busiswa and Durban music producer DJ Tira, duo Rude Boyz and Distruction Boyz.

On X, Moonchild wrote the caption, "When Porry Gathers the Avengers."

Fans excited for a Moonchild and DJ Maphorisa collab

Music lovers are super amped for the upcoming collaboration. With Phori doing Amapiano music right now, fans are awaiting a Piano track from Moonchild. People said this move is long overdue.

@Lesedi_official gsuhed:

"Finally, what you did on Askies is needed again, we have missed you on Piano."

@Kulanin11 asked:

"Is that @NandosSA on the coffee table?"

@Balz231

"I am very sure whatever yall cooking there will be hot."

@MAPAWA_SA shared:

"I am so happy to see you back with the gents."

@Blvck_Fre said:

"Phori is literally just a lover of music. He just made Blxckie an Amapiano star yet he is a rapper."

@master_mthii said:

"Young kupa in the cut. I can't wait for whatever they cooking here."

@constantly_tj joked and asked:

"Nah, how are we gonna sleep at home?"

One person joked with Moonchild and advised her to not eat the food implying that it was bought by DJ Maphorisa.

This is because Phoris trended after he stated that he owns the masters of a song if it was recorded in his studio.

Source: Briefly News