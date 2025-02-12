DJ Shimza poked fun at DJ Maphorisa after his performance at The Hang Awt, joking that Phori was asking fans for money

Social media users reacted with laughter, teasing Maphorisa about his dance moves while doubting he would actually request money

The two DJs, who recently bought matching Mercedes-Benz cars, continue to show their close friendship through playful banter

DJ Shimza recently poked fun at DJ Maphorisa following his electrifying set at Shimza's club, The Hang Awt. Shimza joked that Phori was begging fans for money during his performance.

DJ Phori asks fans for money

DJ Maphorisa and DJ Shimza seem closer than people think. A few weeks ago, the stars made headlines when they bought matching Mercedes-Benz cars. DJ Shimza, who always rubs shoulders with the entertainment industry's elite during his international shows, also runs successful businesses in Mzansi.

Among those businesses is his club, The Hang Awt. The star recently left fans rolling on the floor with laughter when he teased DJ Maphorisa following his performance at the club. Taking to his X page, Shimza shared a video of DJ Maphorisa and joked that he was asking fans for money while performing. He wrote:

"Phori asking for money at @thehangawt last night 🤣🤣🤣 @DjMaphorisa"

Fans react to DJ Shimza's post

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to DJ Shimza's post. Many also poked fun at DJ Maphorisa for his dance moves. Although many believe Phori would never ask fans for money, they found the video hilarious.

@Tshiamo09102020 said:

"Asking money where?"

@DiokaRamah27264 commented:

"MadooMoney asking for money 🔥🔥🫢"

@fada_papa commented:

"Just took Tuesday out of my work schedule, can’t go to work with babalas."

DJ Black Coffee and DJ Shimza show off their cars

