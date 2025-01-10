A video of Cassper Nyovest commenting on the Mercedes-Benz G63 is making the rounds online

The rapper claimed the car was far too expensive for him, saying it was for people who could afford to part with a few millions

This comes after DJ Maphorisa and Shimza bought G-Wagos on their own, and Mzansi said Mufasa was trying to sound modest

Cassper Nyovest claims he can't afford the Mercedes-Benz G63 after DJ Maphorisa and Shimza bought theirs. Images: djmaphorisa, casspernyovest, shimza.dj

Cassper Nyovest recently criticised the price tag on the Mercedes-Benz G63 and said he could not afford it.

Cassper Nyovest comments on Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

Days after DJ Shimza splurged on a Mercedes-Benz G63, his purchase sparked a frenzy of reactions from social media users, including Cassper Nyovest.

The millionaire rapper took to social media to comment on the car's exorbitant price tag, claiming it was for big ballers, not small boys like him:

"The G63 is expensive. It's a car for guys who have real money, not for guys like us."

The video surfaced right after DJ Maphorisa revealed his new cherry red G-Wagon and some people are convinced the message was directed at him and Shimza.

Here's what Mzansi said about Cassper Nyovest's video

Netizens said Cassper is trying to sound modest even though he could afford the G63. After all, he did just buy a Maybach:

nyikogifted asked:

"But he drives a Maybach mos?"

hlovo_ said:

"This man has a Maybach. He can actually go to hell!"

I_Am_Karabo trolled Cassper:

"Says a man with a Maybach and a McLaren."

BhekiBolt laughed:

"This is so funny because he can buy it tomorrow."

bevguyapp threw shade at Cassper:

"This man tries very hard to sound relatable, overcompensating for his known arrogance."

Thabo_M_Phumo commented:

"The way he likes to act broke."

lerato_morapedi added:

"I love Cassper, bathong. You can’t make me hate him."

