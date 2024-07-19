Lori Harvey recently attended one of Black Coffee's shows at the Shellona Beach Club in Saint-Tropez

The model/ influencer showed off a glimpse of Coffee rocking the crowd with an incredible set

Among the patrons was DJ Shimza, who also shared a video of Coffee in action and had Mzansi raving

Lori Harvey and DJ Shimza showed off Black Coffee’s performance in Saint-Tropez. Images: loriharvey, realblackcoffee, shimza.dj

Black Coffee's performance at the Shellona Beach Club in Saint-Tropez was graced by some big names in entertainment, and Lori Harvey and DJ Shimza also marked the register.

DJ Shimza and Lori Harvey attend Black Coffee's show

Since recovering from his plane crash at the beginning of 2024, Black Coffee is back to making the world shake with his infectious tunes.

The We Dance Again hitmaker paid another visit to Saint-Tropez to perform at the stunning Shellona Beach Club on 18 July and was surrounded by some stars.

The lovely Lori Harvey and her family were among the attendees at the beach club, where the model took a video of Coffee jamming to his set.

Acclaimed disk jockey, DJ Shimza also pulled up to the show to support his former mentor as he captivated the crowd in one of his videos:

Lori Harvey recorded Black Coffee's performance in Saint-Tropez. Image: Instagram

Mzansi raves over Black Coffee

Netizens showed love to Coffee after seeing how he rocked the French crowd during his show:

PRINCEDjThukzen said:

"The vibe there is so amazing! Daytime vibes."

South African DJ, Black Coffee, responded:

"Let’s go!"

GazzyRio was impressed:

"Jerh, wow, this looks like such a good time!"

NdabeLit speculated:

"You must be a multi-millionaire by now, and Coffee is surely a billionaire already."

Musadlomo4 showed love to Shimza:

"Keep pushing, my brother, and forget about all this other stuff."

unwindwithOkuhl had FOMO:

"Shimza, give us some money."

Black Coffee stuns at Paris Fashion Week

In more Black Coffee updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ's outfit for the AMIRI runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

Coffee exuded class and opulence, and netizens couldn't help but obsess over his look:

unwindwithOkuhl said:

"The brother looks proper; I don't even want to lie."

