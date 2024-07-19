Lori Harvey and DJ Shimza Show Off Black Coffee’s Electrifying Performance in Shellona Saint-Tropez
- Lori Harvey recently attended one of Black Coffee's shows at the Shellona Beach Club in Saint-Tropez
- The model/ influencer showed off a glimpse of Coffee rocking the crowd with an incredible set
- Among the patrons was DJ Shimza, who also shared a video of Coffee in action and had Mzansi raving
Black Coffee's performance at the Shellona Beach Club in Saint-Tropez was graced by some big names in entertainment, and Lori Harvey and DJ Shimza also marked the register.
DJ Shimza and Lori Harvey attend Black Coffee's show
Since recovering from his plane crash at the beginning of 2024, Black Coffee is back to making the world shake with his infectious tunes.
The We Dance Again hitmaker paid another visit to Saint-Tropez to perform at the stunning Shellona Beach Club on 18 July and was surrounded by some stars.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The lovely Lori Harvey and her family were among the attendees at the beach club, where the model took a video of Coffee jamming to his set.
Acclaimed disk jockey, DJ Shimza also pulled up to the show to support his former mentor as he captivated the crowd in one of his videos:
Mzansi raves over Black Coffee
Netizens showed love to Coffee after seeing how he rocked the French crowd during his show:
PRINCEDjThukzen said:
"The vibe there is so amazing! Daytime vibes."
South African DJ, Black Coffee, responded:
"Let’s go!"
GazzyRio was impressed:
"Jerh, wow, this looks like such a good time!"
NdabeLit speculated:
"You must be a multi-millionaire by now, and Coffee is surely a billionaire already."
Musadlomo4 showed love to Shimza:
"Keep pushing, my brother, and forget about all this other stuff."
unwindwithOkuhl had FOMO:
"Shimza, give us some money."
Black Coffee stuns at Paris Fashion Week
In more Black Coffee updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ's outfit for the AMIRI runway show at Paris Fashion Week.
Coffee exuded class and opulence, and netizens couldn't help but obsess over his look:
unwindwithOkuhl said:
"The brother looks proper; I don't even want to lie."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za