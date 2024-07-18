Mzansi's Sports super fan Mama Joy Chauke finally meets up with the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie

The super fan posted a picture of herself with the Minister and paired it with a special note on her Twitter (X) page

Many netizens weighed in on Mama Joy meeting up with the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture

Mama Joy shared that she met Minister Gayton McKenzie. Image: @gaytonmck/@mamjoychauke

The South African controversial super fan Mama Joy Chauke was overjoyed when she finally saw someone of importance face-to-face.

Mama Joy meets Minister Gayton McKenzie

Mama Joy Chauke has been trending on social media lately after the new Sports, Arts and Culture minister, Gayton McKenzie, was appointed.

Recently, the super fan cut off the budget and happily shared on social media that she had met the new Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture. Mama Joy shared a picture of herself with McKenzie on her Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Meeting my lovely Minister, All Smiles ⁦@GaytonMcK, thanks for showing me love, I love My Minister. Don’t ask me what he said to me, but he whispered in my ear and after, I said thanks. ⁦@ChrisExcel102, not about the trips."

See the post below:

Mzansi weighs in on Mama Joy meeting McKenzie

Many netizens flooded her comment section weighing in on her meeting the Minister. See some of the comments below:

@NguboSphiwe wrote:

"He said don't worry it's only for media I will give you your cut."

@Moshe_Meso responded:

"Don't worry Gayton will tell us."

@Matome_Kay said:

"Desperate times call for desperate measures."

@Sibuzakes commented:

"Let’s hope he doesn’t dribble you."

@VhoGubz mentioned:

"Y’all look alike."

@Lebona_cabonena responded:

"Lord Gayton McKenzie will not still allow you to eat the taxpayer's money."

Mama Joy slammed over Paris trip announcement

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mama Joy Chauke was dragged on social media after she cheekily announced her trip to Paris to support South Africa.

South Africans poked fun at her and said she should pay for her own international trips. This came after the sports minister, Gayton McKenzie, announced that super fans would not get funding.

