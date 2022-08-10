DJ Black Coffee had his loyal fans around the globe excited when he shared his upcoming music tour

Beloved South African DJ Black Coffee left many impressed with locations such as Ibiza, St Tropez and more for his upcoming live performances

DJ Black Coffee's supporters all around the world could not contain themselves when they saw their cities on the list

DJ Black Coffee made his south African fans proud with his International tour announcement. South African hitmaker DJ Black Coffee will make appearances in locations such as Cannes, St Tropez, Ibiza and more for some gigs.

DJ Black Coffee's performances for August 2022 will be all over Europe, and South Africans could not be more proud. Image: Instagram/@realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

DJ Black Coffee's supporters were ecstatic to see the largely international performances on the shows list. South African fans were especially touched that DJ Black Coffee has gone so far worldwide.

DJ Black Coffee's post caused a buzz on Instagram when he announced his upcoming live performances for August 2022. The DJ will also play at various festivals in Spain's Cadiz, Greek Islands Mykonos, and Novalijia in Croatia, to name a few.

Mzansi fans were slightly disappointed that the DJ does not have many gigs in South Africa. Many were still proud that DJ Black Coffee stays winning and is flying the South African flag high in famous party international locations such as Ibiza.

@darrenruu commented:

"Not even one in South Africa the entire month? I love this!"

@phakagp commented:

"Let’s be honest, we lost you my bro, you're gigging abroad more that home"

@thandym commented:

"Hhawu ma! I am not anywhere close by "

@bafanathwala commented:

"No South Africa anytime, bafo? We miss you Yaz. Please come officially to start the summer with a banger 3 hr set"

@mamialatwice commented:

"Mzansi summer is coming. We waiting for you."

Source: Briefly News