The International Achievement Award will be presented to internationally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee at the 28th South African Music Awards

This is to recognise his contribution to the South African music scene as well as his international success

In April, the DJ received his first Grammy award for his iconic album Subconsciously, making him the first African DJ to do so

DJ Black Coffee will be given flowers while he can still smell them at the South African Music Awards.

The talented musician is set to receive the International Achievement Award at this year's ceremony. This comes after a string of notable big wins over the course of his over a decade-old career.

The Ibiza DJ has received many accolades that he is now considered one of South Africa's legends. These include becoming the first Mzansi DJ to perform at Coachella and the first African DJ to win a BET award. This year, he made history by winning a Grammy for his album Subconsciously. Black Coffee was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Black Coffee is a national treasure that has soared the Mzansi flag, according to RISA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi.

"We are proud to be recognising these national treasures and ambassadors of South African music. These acts have not only raised the profile of South African music as a whole but served to inspire, nurture and cultivate South African talent. Deservedly, these individuals will be presented with these honours at Sun City," as reported by ZAlebs.

The ceremony is scheduled for August 28 at Sun City, with a live broadcast on SABC 1 at 8 p.m.

DJ Black Coffee’s son Esona says dad’s fame brings intense pressure after starting his own music career

Briefly News previously reported that being the son of the talented DJ Black Coffee is bound to result in people associating everything one does with him, and Esona, the Grammy winner's son, is no exception.

Esona recently revealed in an interview with Metro FM that he tried to distance himself from his father's fame, but that it was unavoidable due to his father's influence not only in Mzansi's music industry but around the world. This has become clear now that he is pursuing a career in music.

The international DJ's son went on to say that he was proud of his father when he won a Grammy and that he had always hoped that the prestigious award ceremony would one day recognise his father's work.

