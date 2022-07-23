Age is just a number in the entertainment industry and this young DJ has proven that time and time again

Ten-year-old DJ Arch Jnr shot to fame when he was just three when he won South Africa's Got Talent in 2015

Since then he has been rocking the DJ scene and his latest gigs in Italy have won him a bunch of new international fans

DJ Arch is just ten years old but he is already making waves internationally. The young South African prodigy wowed Italians. He shared some videos of himself overseas while he performed a couple of gigs.

DJ Arch Jnr is only 10 but he has thousands of fans all over the world. Photo credit: djarchjnr

Source: Instagram

His fans have been giving him a lot of love and he was really enjoying the attention. Je was grateful to all his fans and how warmly he was received in Italy.

The young DJ entered the entertainment industry when he was just three when he won South Africa's Got Talent in 2015.

His fans took to the comment section and shared their reactions to the little DJ

sithi_pancake:

"Proud to be a South African at this moment ⚡️Arise and shine ❤️"

ntombiejobe:

"We are proud of you boy❤️"

tshepotlou80:

"Good lucky poi"

He isn't just a talented musician but he's already a bit of an academic. Back in 2019, he showed off with his academic achievements.

This little man is dedicated to his art as well as his studies. That's how you win at life when you're not even a teenager yet.

Arch's parents must be mighty proud of him, just like the rest of Mzansi is.

The DJ had a cheeky caption to go with the snap of him with his certificates:

"Winning behind the decks and academically, newest edition to my certificate collection."

Source: Briefly News