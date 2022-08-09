Limpopo-born singer Makhadzi has taken to the timeline to share a video of herself rocking the stage in London

The Ghanama hitmaker shared that the proudest moment of her performance was when her overseas fans sang along with her

The energetic performers Mzansi stans compared their fave to US superstar, Beyoncé, following her electric London performance

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Makhadzi set the stage on fire in London. The Limpopo-born singer took to her timeline to share a clip of herself doing her thing on stage.

Makhadzi rocked the stage in London and Mzansi is here for it. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

The energetic performer has been touring the world for a few weeks now. Her tour began in Canada where she performed at sold out show and she's now mesmerising her UK fans with her electric dance moves.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, 9 August, the Ghanama hitmaker shared a clip of herself getting down on stage in front of a live audience. She captioned her post:

"The sing along proved to me the the world is waiting for me. London was fire."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The clip has been viewed over 33 000 times since the award-winning star shared it on her timeline. Many compared Makhadzi to Beyoncé following her London performance.

@Duanny_P commented:

"For a min I thought this was Beyoncé."

@ma_nhlanhla said:

"Making people dance and laugh is the best gift of life… Thank you Makhadzi."

@irene_lesele wrote:

"Yes Queen, proud Limpopian, banking in Pounds ngwanesho."

@SanelyfM commented:

"Makhadzi you are Setting SA standards very high phela this people will expect us to be energetic as you are."

@slindilemthemb6 said:

"Child of Grace super proud of you Khadzi."

@c_moteme wrote:

"I wouldn’t be surprised if Beyoncé hits you up for something…"

@buntu_ndamase added:

"Makhazi is really doing wonders across different countries, I really appreciate it."

Makhadzi celebrates filling up UK venue

In related news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi's hard work is paying off big time. The Limpopo-born singer started performing on the street a couple of years ago but she's now filling up venues overseas.

The Ghanama hitmaker is touring the world and her fans are here for it. After performing at sold-out shows in Canada recently, the singer performed at a packed venue in the UK.

Taking to Twitter, the star expressed her gratitude to her Creator for blessing her with a powerful voice and epic dance moves. The star's fans took to her timeline to share more clips from her epic performance in the UK.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News