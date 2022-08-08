Multiple Grammy Awards-winning rapper Drake had nothing but praise for fellow rappers Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne

The God's Plan hitmaker labelled the two stars as the greatest rappers of all time during his OVO Fest in Toronto

Social media users shared the same sentiments with Drake; many even suggested that Nicki Minaj paved the way for female rappers

Drake decided to give Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne their flowers while they can still smell them. The rapper sang his fellow rappers praise during the much-talked-about Young Money Reunion Tour in Toronto, Canada.

According to various reports, Lil Wayne is credited for launching Nicki Minaj and Drake's rap careers hence the love and appreciation from the God's Plan hitmaker.

TMZ reports that Drizzy took a moment to give due credit to Weezy and Nicki during his performance. The rapper said he was honoured to be on stage with "the greatest rapper of all time. He is the most selfless man in the world."

He then turned to the Megatron rapper and said:

"I am standing on stage with the greatest rapper of all time. She is over there with the pink hair."

Twitter users couldn't agree more with Drake's comments. Many agreed that Weezy is indeed one of the greatest hitmakers of our time. Others even credited Nicki Minaj for paving the way for fellow female rappers.

@NikoVandalei said:

"Fitting that the Young Money Reunion Tour manages to bring 2009 back in every way."

@marsjaee commented:

"Okay yes she (Was) which we all know she has the crown decades ago. As of now during the rap game, Nicki Minaj has the Crown. If you continuously bring up Kim everytime Nicki achieved her flowers, stream Kim’s new album. Please and thank you."

