Groove has become a place of businesses such as selling food, medicine and providing transport to name a few

In a viral video, a man was captured running his hustle at a tavern, selling Grand-Pa to clubgoers

The online community reacted to the clip, with many expressing mixed feelings and not believing that the gent is selling the headache medicine

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A gent sold headache medicine at groove. Images: @Flashpop, @Tfilm

Source: Getty Images

A video of a man selling Grand-Pa at groove has gone viral. However, many seem to think there's more to the man's business.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @khayelitshagroove_, people are seen at one of South Africa's taverns having a great time. One man was captured near the DJ with a box of Grand-Pa.

"Headache for who?"

People are seen approaching him, buying the headache medicine. However, the internet seemed to believe that the guy was disguising drugs, given that one customer gave him R20 for three Grand-Pas whereas in a normal shop, it is way cheaper than that.

Man sells Grand-Pa at groove

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens divided over the video

The video raked over 600k views, with many online users expressing mixed feelings. Take a look at what the people had to say below:

@DJ Bullet SA wondered:

"So grandpa is R20 at groove what does it do vele besides headache?pls educate us."

@Katamzi wrote:

"I swear, That’s not GrandPa."

@bafana Donald commented:

"A businessman is not made but born with it."

@Angelface said:

"I never take grandpa, had a heavy headache out of desperation I took it. I almost died infront of my sons school. Now I understand why. Never ever again."

@Ayanda laughed:

"Wow."

@Lebo Chidi shared:

"It's grandpa. Learned the trick recently u won't be sleepy or get drunk. It's dangerous though maan."

@Darkbeauty310 commended:

"This is actually a good idea."

Police end groove abruptly

In another story, Briefly News reported about SAPS shutting down a party and confiscating the DJ's set.

In a Clip uploaded by @mphophatsoane1, people can be seen having fun at one of the groove places. A police came and took the DJ set as the music was playing. People at the groove stood around in disappointment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News