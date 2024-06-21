Black Coffee recently attended the AMIRI runway show at Paris Fashion Week for their 2025 Spring/ Summer collection

The DJ/ producer excluded class and opulence, and fans obsessed over his look

Netizens said Coffee looked like a bag of money, saying he never ceases to impress them with his style

Black Coffee looked dapper at the AMIRI 2025 Spring/ Summer runway show at Paris Fashion Week. Images: realblackcoffee

Black Coffee was out at Paris Fashion Week for the AMIRI 2025 Spring/ Summer runway show, and Mzansi couldn't get enough of his look.

Black Coffee stuns at Paris Fashion Week

Black Coffee recently attended the AMIRI 2025 Spring/ Summer runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

A man with a taste for high fashion, Coffee exuded class in a black Travis Kelce sequin jacket worth over R3.2K, identical to the AMIRI sequinned cropped car coat, which runs at over R30K a piece.

The DJ paired his jacket with beige loose-fitting pants and white sneakers, looking simple yet stylish as he supported his friend, Mike Amiri.

The American fashion designer was also the brains behind the magnificent coat Coffee wore at his Madison Square Garden debut.

The DJ shared a photo of his outfit as well as his look for the Louis Vuitton fashion show, which also hosted Uncle Waffles:

Mzansi reacts to Black Coffee's outfit

Netizens were impressed by Coffee's look, and praised his impeccable style:

_FundiswaZ said:

"The only celebrity we have in South Africa."

Miss_Basebo was impressed:

"Love it!"

unwindwithOkuhl showed love to Coffee:

"The brother looks proper; I don't even want to lie. He makes his money, befriends people who make their money and continues to live that international life that everyone wishes for."

ThaaBLaa threw shade:

"Imagine if he didn't do his ex-wife dirty and cheated on her. Beautiful Enhle would be by his side looking sickening in a stunning outfit."

