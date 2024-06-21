Tyla recently opened up about her fashion choices, which have now become a distinct part of her identity

The Water hitmaker explained that she and a friend were brainstorming unique pieces for her and started ripping fabric apart

Fans were intrigued by Tyla's story and assured her that they loved her distressed outfits

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tyla explained what inspired her signature distressed outfits. Images: tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla explained where her signature distressed outfits came from, saying her idea was inspired by The Flinstones, and she has not looked back since.

Tyla discusses her outfit choices

With her career reaching new heights and becoming one of the most sought-after musicians in the music industry, many have been curious about Tyla and her origin story.

Since breaking through with her hit song, Water, the singer topped trends not only with her sultry moves, but her look as well, and she finally gave us the tea about her signature distressed outfits.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Tyla opened up about the origin of her look, saying she and her friend/ stylist Thato were brainstorming ideas and started ripping fabric apart to mimic looks from the classic 60s cartoon, The Flintstones:

"The way I fell into this look was because Thato and I had to make-shift interesting outfits out of whatever we had. So, we ripped clothing and tied things around my waist (Flinstone look). Started there and now I cannot let it go just as yet."

Peeps react to Tyla's signature looks

Fans are loving the singer's unique outfit choices, saying there was no need for her to change:

winterwoman112 said:

"You remind me of Halle Berry in 'The Flinstones' all the time. So gorgeous!"

ElonChapo showed love to Tyla:

"Your style is unique and lovely, baby."

tylasgirl wrote:

"You always eat, no matter what. You could wear a plastic bag and still serve."

NIYMUSE admitted Tyla:

"You guys did a great job! Now, everyone thinks of you when see distressed/ mismatched looks."

Finding your celebrity style twin

In an earlier report, Briefly News drew up an exciting quiz to find out which local celebrity is your fashion twin.

From athleisure to the rich aunt aesthetic, the quiz is complete with fun scenarios to help you determine which South African celeb's closet matches yours.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News