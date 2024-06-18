QUIZ: Which South African Celebrity Is Your Style Twin?
- In the world of pop culture, fashion is king, and celebs go all out to ensure they always look their best
- From athleisure to the rich aunt aesthetic, South African celebrities' style is as diverse and colourful as the beloved rainbow nation
- Briefly News drew up an exciting quiz to find out which local celeb is your style twin
Ever wondered which celebrity you share a fashion sense with? Look no further. Check out this quiz and find out which local celeb's closet matches yours.
Makhadzi stuns in red outfit
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Makhadzi's fire engine red outfit.
Netizens showered the singer with compliments, impressed with how her fashion sense has evolved over the years.
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za