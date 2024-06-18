In the world of pop culture, fashion is king, and celebs go all out to ensure they always look their best

From athleisure to the rich aunt aesthetic, South African celebrities' style is as diverse and colourful as the beloved rainbow nation

Briefly News drew up an exciting quiz to find out which local celeb is your style twin

Ever wondered which celebrity you share a fashion sense with? Look no further. Check out this quiz and find out which local celeb's closet matches yours.

Makhadzi stuns in red outfit

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Makhadzi's fire engine red outfit.

Netizens showered the singer with compliments, impressed with how her fashion sense has evolved over the years.

Source: Briefly News