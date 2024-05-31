Makhadzi's fashion game has improved, with fans praising her recent looks and makeup

Makhadzi turned heads with a red two-piece outfit on Instagram, urging Mzansi to vote for her song

Social media users reacted positively, admiring her stunning outfit and beauty

Makhadzi's fashion game has improved over the past years. Fans have praised the star for how she has been stepping on necks with her looks and makeup lately.

Makhadzi stunned fans with her new pictures. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi turns heads with her red outfit

Makhadzi is giving the fashion girlies a run for their money with her looks. The award-winning singer has been sharing pictures rocking some of the best outfits. Social media users have noted the improvement in her makeup and fashion.

Taking to her Instagram page recently, Makhadzi set timelines on fire with a red two-piece outfit. Not only that, social media users couldn't get enough of her looks. In the post, Makhadzi urged Mzansi to show their support for her by voting for her song. She said:

"Number 1 is out and everything about it is number 1 ❤️. Don’t forget to vote for me on this page @bet_intl by liking my picture.#number1"

Makhadzi's fans react to her post

Social media users loved the singer's post. Many spoke about her stunning outfit and beauty.

@xivikuh_matavele said:

"You look so pretty "

ndumie_ndue commented:

"Ohh what a face"

mphombulaw_a added:

"OUR SOUTH AFRICAN BEYONCÉ "

@letsoalocynthia noted:

"Gorgeous queen ❤️#1"

@lithahsanny said:

"You're so cute❤️"

@tondielove_ wrote:

"Makhadzi wavho rine o naka wee "

Master KG and Makhadzi fuel dating rumours after their fire performance

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former celebrity power couple Makhadzi and Master KG had the rumour mill spinning after their performance together. Fans couldn't help but notice the stars' PDA during the show.

Makhadzi and Master KG's fans are convinced that the stars are rekindling their romance after their recent video together. The two, who parted ways after dating for a few years, seemed to be back in each other's good books in the video.

