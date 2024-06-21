Sjava Partners With Omega Footwear on Their Leather Shoe Range, Mzansi Deliberates: “Not Impressed”
- Singer Sjava has collaborated with a local shoe brand called Omega Footwear on their new campaign
- Sjava worked with the company on their leather shoe range and it's a major feather in his cap
- The pictures of the shoes were shared online and left people unimpressed, however, some saw Sjava as the perfect fit
Sjava continues pledging his support for South African brands. The star recently collaborated with Omega Footwear on a new collection.
What Sjava and Omega created for their campaign
The Umqhele hitmaker, Sjava, was announced as Omega Footwear's newest partner. They worked on a leather shoe range consisting of white, multicoloured and blue leather sneakers under Sjava x Omega.
Fans can purchase the new shoes in August, but they can also pre-order them as early as July.
Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news on X (Twitter) with the caption:
"Sjava inks deal with Omega Footwear. Multi-platinum selling songwriter and musician Sjava has announced a collaboration with South African shoe brand Omega Footwear to develop a leather shoe range. The Sjava x Omega Footwear range will be available to pre-order on 1 July 2024 and in stores on 1 August 2024."
Mzansi debates Sjavas new shoe collection
People's general reaction to the pictures of the shoes shared online is that they are ugly. On the plus side, some people say Sjava is the perfect fit for the campaign.
@Ihhashi_Turkei said:
"No, those shoes are ugly."
@vidar_africa argued:
"I love the quality of their shoes."
@original_kingjo exclaimed:
"The boot in black colour maybe can do!"
@TshepisoMoloi10 stated:
"He's a perfect pick for them, I think. He makes sense. I'm curious to see other designs going forward."
Sjava walks the runway for Maxhosa
According to a previous report from Briefly News, Sjava was part of the models showcasing the Maxhosa Africa designs on the runway.
Sjava expressed gratitude to the company's founder, Laduma, for allowing him to wear his designs during his performance. However, Mzansi was unimpressed by the singer's runway walk and Laduma confirmed to Briefly News that Sjava was indeed part of the show.
