Sjava gave a rather funny response to a picture of him being edited on the Emzini Wezinsizwa photo

An X user shared a picture of the classic SABC sitcom cast with Sjava's face replaced on one of the characters

Mzansi was left floored by his hilarious response, and even the notorious photo shopper denied that it was him

Sjava Gives Hilarious Response to Being Edited on ‘Emzini Wezinsizwa’ Photo, SA Floored by Response

Isibuko hitmaker Sjava reacted to a viral picture where he is edited along with the Emzini Wezinsizwa cast members.

Sjava reacts to a viral image of him

An X user by the handle @BhutiJali asked people to spot something odd with the image.

"Just retweet when you see it."

In the picture, there is the entire cast of the classic SABC sitcom with Sjava's face replaced on one of the characters.

Upon spotting the edit, Sjava responded by saying:

"You guys do not want to see me quiet."

SA reacts to the edited photo

Mzansi was left floored by the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) nominee's hilarious response. What surprised Sjava was that the notorious photoshopper, @RealMrumaDrive denied that it was him.

@RealMrumaDrive said:

"Guys, I’m not part of this if it was me, I would have made everyone Sjava on this picture."

@Pleften said:

"As far as I am concerned, that is you."

@Bongs__SBM said:

"The resemblance is there."

Sjava Bags 5 SAMA29 nominations for ‘Isibuko’ album

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sjava is enjoying an amazing run in his career and continues to reap the benefits of his hard work.

The singer has just bagged five SAMA nominations, including a nod in the Best Male and Best Album categories for Isibuko.

The project has garnered millions of streams across various platforms and continues to rake in the numbers.

