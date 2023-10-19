Inkabi Zezwe have shot their shot to be considered for a Grammy Award nomination

The duo, consisting of Big Zulu and Sjava, are hoping to bag a nod at the 66th awards ceremony after submitting their album, Ukhamba for consideration

The musicians received support from fans who cheered them on and wished them well

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Inkabi Zezwe - Big Zulu and Sjava - are hoping to be considered for the Grammy Awards after submitting their album ‘Ukhamba’. Images: Instagram/ inkabizezwe and Getty Images/ David Becker

Source: UGC

Inkabi Zezwe have submitted their album, Ukhamba, and lead single Umbayimbayi to be considered for the 66th Grammy Awards. The duo shared the news on their social media pages, hoping their project will receive recognition from the Recording Academy.

Fans cheered Big Zulu and Sjava on for their move, with many saying they deserved the nod.

Inkabi Zezwe eye Grammy Awards nod

In an Instagram post, Inkabi Zezwe, consisting of Big Zulu and Sjava, revealed that they had submitted their music to be considered for the Grammy Awards.

PAY ATTENTION:

The duo took a chance with their album Ukhamba, which has garnered much success and seen them tour all across the country. They submitted their album for Best Global Music Album, Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical) and Best Immersive Audio Album.

Not only that, they're also crossing their fingers and hoping the Recording Academy appreciates their hit single, Umbayimbayi, as much as their fans have.

They submitted the song in the categories of Best African Music Performance and Best Global Music Performance:

Fans hype Inkabi Zezwe's Grammy submission

Supporters are rallying around Big Zulu and Sjava and cheering them on, hoping they bag a Grammy Awards nomination or two.

The nominees will be revealed on 10 November 2023 ahead of the official awards ceremony taking place next year on 4 February 2024.

sandrachesaina said:

"Sooooo well deserved!!!"

sbonga_rubiconera responded:

"Certainly!"

rose_raisibe commented:

"Nakanjani bazonifaka!"

phila_arksy posted:

"Well-deserved!"

athulesonic added:

"Inkabi madoda!"

Ukhamba was released in May 2023 and has raked in great numbers since. The lead single, Umbayimbayi, has over six million streams on Spotify while the music video garnered over 10 million views and was certified double platinum.

Uncle Waffles guns for Grammy nominations

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Uncle Waffles announcing that she has submitted her album Asylum for consideration at the Grammy Awards.

The Amapiano DJ's growth in the music industry has been one to marvel at, considering she only came out two years ago.

Her EP, Solace, graced the popular Times Square billboards in New York as well as in Toronto, and Mzansi showered the Yahyuppiyah hitmaker with praise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News