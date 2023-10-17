Dumi Mkokstad is leading the nominations for the 16th edition of the Crown Gospel Music Awards with five nods

Dumi Mkokstad is leading the 16th edition of the Crown Gospel Awards nominations with five nods. The talented gospel star celebrated the major success with a post on his social media page.

Dumi Mkokstad has taken to social media to celebrate his Crown Gospel Music Awards nominations. Image: @dumi_mkokstadsa

Source: Instagram

Dumi Mkokstad leads Crown Gospel Music Awards nominations

South African gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad failed to keep calm after scooping five nominations at the 16th edition of Crown Gospel Music Awards. The star was nominated in the Best Gospel Album, Best Live Recording, Best Songwriter for Vumbilemnandi, Best Collaboration and Best Male categories.

Taking to his Instagram page, the singer expressed gratitude for the nominations. He also made it clear to his fans that they couldn't vote for him in any of the categories. He wrote:

"I have been nominated for the CROWN GOSPEL AWARDS. Everyone has been asking how we vote. All 5 categories are not voted for.

"We can thus pray and hope that the #OVERFLOW Album is crowned on the 26th of November in JHB. Thank you to @sabccrownawards for all the nominations."

Mzansi congratulates Dumi Mkokstad after his win

Social media users flooded the star's page with congratulatory messages after sharing the news. Many said they were praying for him to win.

@ntokozombambo said:

"Congratulations Baba kaNani noNeyame ❤️"

@tebellosukwe wrote:

"Congratulations Take them ALL "

@soso_maholwana commented:

"Very well deserved my Brother @dumi_mkokstadsa congratulations man"

@anelisasomana noted:

"Congratulations! All glory to God for the amazing recognition and acknowledgement of your continued service to Him. "

