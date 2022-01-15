Some celebrities charge an arm and a leg for an appearance while others sometimes appear for charity. Briefly News takes a look at five celebrities who charge the earth for an appearance.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

These celebs charge a fortune for the pleasure of their company. Photo credit: @realblackcoffee, @casspernyovest, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The celeb who asks for the most money to perform a gig is Black Coffee but he is not alone, there are other celebrities who will leave you watery-eyed at the amount they demand.

1. Black Coffee

Black Coffee asks for R16 million to perform a gig, Somizi had wanted to hire him for his wedding but he couldn't fork out the $100k that he demanded.

He is well within his rights to ask for this ridiculous amount, Black Coffee is a world-renowned DJ with millions of people ready to pay for the pleasure of his entertainment.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

2. Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest is the next in line but he does not demand anything close to what Black Coffee does for his services.

Nyovest charges R207 per gig and he is in high demand by thousands of his fans.

3. AKA

Some call him Super Mega, also known as AKA is a huge name on the South African entertainment scene.

He is hot on the heels of Cassper Nyovest and charges R200 000 per local gig, for international gigs he charges even more.

4. Nasty C

Nasty C is a very popular figure in the world of entertainment and South Africans enthusiastically line up to attend his concerts.

For a private gig, Nasty C demands a cool R100k, however, if you are tight with Nasty C he might even perform for free.

5. Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi rose to fame with her hit Jon Cena and now charges the same as Nasty C or her appearances.

The R100k that people have to pay for the pleasure of her company is quite a large fee for someone as new on the scene as Sho.

Source: Briefly News