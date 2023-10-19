Top South African TV and entertainment industry celebrated Angus Gibson, the founder of Yizo Yizo and Zone 14 , known for his impactful work

Celebrities like Vusi Kunene, Dawn Thandeka King, and Lemogang Tsipa honoured him at a glamorous event

Desiree Markgraaff praised Gibson for his storytelling prowess and talent-spotting abilities, highlighting his profound influence in the South African television industry

Top South African stars stepped out dressed to kill to celebrate one of the TV and entertainment industry's heavyweights Angus Gibson. Many may not know his name, but they definitely know his work.

Vusi Kunene, Dawn Thandeka King and Mduduzi Mabaso attended Angus Gibson's celebration event. Image: @dawnthandeka_king

Source: Instagram

Yizo Yizo and Zone 14 founder Angus Gibson celebrated

Some people are regarded as celebrities among celebrities. These are people who are not popular with the public, but when they step into a room full of stars, everyone pays their respects.

This is the type of influence that Angus Gibson has. The popular film producer is one of the brains behind the popular Bomb Productions. Some of his productions include Yizo Yizo, Zone 14 and the Oscar-nominated Father of a Nation.

According to ZiMoja, top celebs including Vusi Kunene, Dawn Thandeka King and Lemogang Tsipa were among the celebs who attended an event that was held to celebrate his immense contribution to the industry.

Angus Gibson given his flowers for his contribution to the industry

Speakers at the glamourous even included Desiree Markgraaff who shared a touching tribute to Gibson. She lauded him for his ability to create compelling stories. She also said Angus can spot, and nature talent.

"Angus has been a steadfast figure in the many stories South Africans have gathered around the television to cry, to laugh, to savour, and to find meaning in the world around them.

"His ability to spot talent and bring to life the written word is undeniably like none other on the continent."

Source: Briefly News