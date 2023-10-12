Afro-soul and jazz musician Brenda Mtambo opened up about her upcoming Durban performance of her A Decade Experience

Brenda shared how difficult it was for her to navigate the music industry as an independent artist

The star is set to perform on Saturday, 11 November 2023, at the Playhouse Theatre

Brenda Mtambo gears up for her upcoming Durban show. Image: @brendamtambo

The soulful jazz powerhouse Brenda Mtambo will serve her fans good music to soothe one's soul. The musician is set to go on stage soon for the second leg of her show.

Brenda Mtambo opens up about A Decade Experience

KwaZulu-Natal-born singer Brenda Mtambo has been making waves since her return from a hiatus. The star has been off the radar for quite some time.

The star returned with a killer album called Sane, detailing her struggle and chronic anxiety fight.

Soulful Jazz music lovers better prepare for a night filled with melodic sounds and great company as Brenda Mtambo to give you an unforgettable night of your life.

The former Joyous Celebration member shared details about her upcoming performance in Durban.

According to TshisaLIVE, Brenda said:

"Navigating the music industry is exceptionally challenging, especially for an independent female artist. Despite the numerous obstacles we've conquered, including the impact of Covid-19, it's a moment worth commemorating. However, what makes it even more exhilarating is the return to Playhouse KZN, where I first launched my debut album – it's like completing a circle.

"Sharing the stage with local artists and reuniting with the choir I sang with in my youth is a special part of the celebration. Additionally, I'm excited to include Afro-soul musician Ntencane in this joyous event. I aim to share this celebration with the people from my hometown."

The musician is set to perform on Saturday, 11 November 2023, at the Playhouse Theatre in Durban, she also added that they have put together a powerful production.

"We are committed to presenting productions of genuine excellence. We've assembled a 12-piece band and a choir in this endeavour, blending timeless classics with contemporary music. The result is truly magnificent—an immersive experience. I invite you to come and immerse yourself in the beauty of the music," she said.

Brenda Mtambo can't wait to perform on stage

Brenda Mtambo posted online a picture of the Durban flyer alerting peeps about her upcoming concert, and she captioned the post:

"Brenda Mtambo and @durbanplayhouse present a Decade Experience on the 11 Nov 2023 at Playhouse Theatre in Durban. We have big surprise artists to be part of this experience. Tickets are available @webtickets. CLICK A LINK ON BIO to book."

Check out the post below:

