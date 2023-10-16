Arthur Mofakate's son AJ wants to open doors for young artists who are talented

AJ's company, AJ House and South African Music Youth Forum, hosted their first-year anniversary on Saturday, 14 October 2023

AJ told Briefly News that it's his responsibility to tell young musicians about how the entertainment industry works

Arthur Mofakate Junior opened up about opening doors for young, talented musicians. Image: @ajmofakete

House producer and DJ Arthur Junior "AJ" Mafokate said he believes in opening doors for other up-and-coming artists.

Arthur Mofakate wants to open doors for young musicians

The son of the legendary Kwaito star Arthur Mofakate, AJ, made headlines after his dad celebrated his graduation at the IIE Rosebank College. The Kwaito star wrote in an Instagram post that he is proud of his son for earning a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and that he had a great day with him on his graduation.

The 29-year-old musician said this is the reason that he started his own company called AJ's House.

AJ, who's from Joburg South and currently residing in Fourways, told Briefly News that this is a platform he uses to promote emerging musicians on social media platforms.

He said he realised that many people with more potential don't have access to other channels to promote their work, and that's where AJ House comes in.

"I have been working on AJ’s House for a year now. AJ’s House is an Afro-House music platform aimed at promoting and embracing house music across the country.

"It also focuses on promoting music producers and creators, giving them more exposure and promoting their names. Like a lot of 80s and 90s kids, we grew up on the music of prominent brands such as DJ Fresh, DJ Kent, Black Coffee and the like," he said.

AJ said house music has always lived with us with times changing and new genres emerging.

"On Saturday, the South African Music Youth Forum alongside AJ’s House hosted our 1st birthday celebration. Over and above the event, we are hosting a workshop for singers and producers aimed at informing them about brand management, online distribution, music publishing and radio compilation," he said.

The musician said this initiative is important to him because he grew up in a musical background with Kwaito legend Arthur Mafokate being his father and mentor.

"I feel I am responsible for informing many other musicians about the industry as we know it. And also teach them about the business so they themselves can make a living out of doing what they love," he said.

AJ says he will be working on many more events

AJ said he would be working on many more events, such as the New Year's Boat Party, Escape and A Night With Legends.

"People can expect more music to be released in 2024 and more growth for AJ’s House. Over and above, we have established the South African Youth Music Forum to empower emerging musicians and become a voice for the youth," he said.

