TV personality and actor Jonathan Boynton-Lee remembered the late Simba Mhere, who was also on Top Billing

Jon penned a sweet message in Mhere's remembrance, as the two had an unforgettable bromance on screen

Fans gushed over Jon's post, where he showed love to his former friend, with many reminiscing over their bond

'Top Billing' star Jonathan Boynton-Lee remembered the late Simba Mhere. Image: jon_boyntonlee

Source: Instagram

TV personality Jonathan Boynton-Lee remembered the late Simba Mhere, who tragically lost his life on 31 January 2015.

Mhere and Boynton-Lee's bromance was all over the small screens, leaving a lasting impact on fans. Now taking to Instagram, Boynton celebrated the return of Top Billing by remembering one of the show's most powerful voices.

"Tonight, we step into a beautiful new era of Top Billing. Let’s never forget one of the best to ever do it, Simba Mhere."

He posted a throwback video of them, showing off their fun side, which is what made them popular on the show.

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Fans show love to Jon and Simba

Many people could attest to the undeniable chemistry between Jonathan and Simba, saying it was the ultimate bromance.

Khanyawande gushed:

"Urgggh the true definition of Bromance."

Ms. kgomo praised:

"He was so phenomenal, very, very good at his work."

Refilwelerato exclaimed:

"Oh Simba. Forever in our hearts! Half human, half amazing!"

Dimpleszan exclaimed:

"Brothers till the end of time and beyond!"

Curlylee1 gushed:

"The way you still honour his Life."

Gjeanettemoseneke exclaimed:

"Awww man, Simba. Gone but not forgotten!"

Marlisedoves said:

"We will always remember Simba. He opened the door for so many."

Genevieve_de_Castro said:

"There was just something so magical about him."

Dafonsecah said:

"Best duo in Top Billing history. Simba could never be forgotten! He was pure magic on screen! Keep shining his light."

Fans are happy to see Jon and the Top Billing crew back on the small screens after six years off-air. They showed love to the presenter and his crew.

What happened to Simba Mhere?

According to The South African, Simba Mhere passed away following a car accident where he and his friend Kady Shay O’Brien collided with a high-speed car on William Nicol Drive in Fourways.

The driver of the car, Preshalin Naidoo, reportedly lost control of his car as he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He was reportedly found guilty of two counts of culpable homicide two years later and was sent to prison for 10 years.

Simba's father was also in the vehicle, and he survived the tragic accident.

‘Top Billing’ star Jonathan Boynton-Lee has marked the return of the show. Image: S3

Source: UGC

Simz and Tino featured on Top Billing

In a previous report from Briefly News, Top Billing viewers were not impressed by the SABC lifestyle TV show interviewing Tino Chinyani and Simz Ngema.

The once fan-favourite TV show recently surprised its fans when it returned to SABC3 after nearly 5 years/ Fans of the TV show commented on Chinyani and Ngema's appearance last week.

"Top Billing used to be for a certain calibre of people and not just anyone, yoh," said Mogorosi.

Source: Briefly News