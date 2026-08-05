An American who relocated to South Africa shared a curious observation about fire trucks after eight months of living in the country

The video sparked a wave of responses from South Africans explaining the key differences between US and SA fire services and building materials

A South African firefighter weighed in with a detailed breakdown of how the country's fire departments actually operate

He questioned the scarcity of fire trucks. Image: @blueprints and bloodlines

Source: Facebook

An American living in South Africa posted a video on 27 July 2026 that got South Africans talking. After eight months of driving around the country and travelling to different places, they noticed something that had gone unspoken until now: fire trucks are rarely seen on the road.

In the clip, filmed on a residential street, the person compared the experience to life back in the United States, where fire trucks are a common sight outside restaurants, supermarkets and neighbourhoods. They also pointed to the roadside grass fires they had spotted since arriving, wondering why those seemed to be everywhere while the trucks to fight them were nowhere in sight.

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"Back in America, seeing a fire truck drive by wasn't unusual. But since moving to South Africa, we've realized something...We can barely remember seeing one."

Fire has danger levels

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) uses the Fire Danger Index (FDI) to show how likely fires are to start and spread. It has five colour-coded warning levels:

Blue (0–20): Very low fire danger

Very low fire danger Green (21–45): Low fire danger

Low fire danger Yellow (46–60): Moderate fire danger

Moderate fire danger Orange (61–75): High fire danger

High fire danger Red (Above 75): Extremely high fire danger

Each warning level also comes with safety advice to help people reduce the risk of fires.

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts with humour and insight

South Africans in the comments on the page blended humour with genuine explanation:

Bra Thabs joked:

"Just like in The Three Little Pigs, we chose bricks and mortar over wood."

Nokuthula Thuli Sibiya wrote:

"Only when needed, our fire fighters don't have six packs. Imagine having to see big bellies four hours a day. Eeww."

Innantia Happy Magcanya shared:

"We have fire stations all over South Africa. Every city has fire stations, yet major fires are relatively rare! Most fires occur in informal settlements... yet you hardly ever see fire trucks driving around because major fires are rare!"

Shaun Moerane explained the grass fires:

"Those wild fires you see are done deliberately. That fire, ash and stuff, helps fertilise the ground. This is usually done end of winter when the plants are most dry."

Zanny Nxums added:

"We really don't play with fire. There is too much grass everywhere to cut so in winter we burn and cows usually eat the grass."

More Briefly News stories on fires

Residents of Madiba Square in Imizamo Yethu appealed for donations after a devastating fire destroyed dozens of homes, leaving many families without shelter or essential belongings.

A deadly apartment fire in Sea Point claimed the life of a man and injured a firefighter, prompting emergency crews to battle the blaze and investigate its cause.

A woman's newly hung curtains caught fire after a neighbour's smoking habit sparked the blaze, leaving South Africans divided over who should take responsibility.

Source: Briefly News