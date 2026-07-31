A man died after a fire broke out at an apartment building on High Level Road, Sea Point, on Thursday afternoon

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service responded to the blaze, which tore through the top floor and caused the roof and staircase to collapse

One firefighter was injured during the operation and was taken to hospital for treatment

The picture on the right shows firefighters trying to put out the fire. Image: Jared Moorgas/EWN

Source: TikTok

A man has died after a fire ripped through a residential apartment building on High Level Road, Sea Point, on Thursday afternoon. Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service received the emergency call at around 15:30 and dispatched crews from several stations.

When they arrived, the blaze was already consuming the top floor of the building. The fire spread rapidly, bringing down both the roof and the internal staircase. Emergency medical personnel worked to resuscitate the man, a resident of the top floor, but their efforts were unsuccessful. He was declared dead at 16:35.

Firefighter injured as crews battle Sea Point blaze

A firefighter was also hurt during the operation and was taken to hospital for further treatment. The rest of the building's occupants were evacuated, and no other injuries were reported.

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Crews deployed a turntable ladder to tackle the blaze from above while the City's Incident Management Type 4 team coordinated the response on the ground. Firefighting operations were still underway as teams worked to bring the fire under control.

At least one eyewitness said they had initially mistaken the smoke for construction dust before realising the scale of what was unfolding. Others nearby said they could smell the smoke from a distance.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the Sea Point fire

People who saw the video by user @willowprinsloo shared their thoughts in the comments:

Salmah Razak wrote:

"A man passed away, and a firefighter was injured. 💔"

Diane S said:

"The laugh was uncalled for. My son lives behind this. Sadly, an elderly gentleman died."

Lee shared:

"The fact that I saw this entire thing start and thought it was just construction sand blowing... next thing there's this fire that's raging... super unfortunate hope everyone is ok."

Ari noted:

"That is my friend's house; she is alright, but one guy died."

Spookalooks said:

"So that was the smoke I could smell from the city yesterday... 🥺"

3 Other Briefly News stories about fires

Five children tragically died in a shack fire in Shakashead, Stanger, while one child survived thanks to her mother’s brave rescue.

A TikToker named Paballo shared a video revealing how her rural neighbours’ fire smoked out her fresh curtains.

A tragic shack fire in KwaDukuza in KZN claimed the lives of five children, sparking a community response.

Source: Briefly News