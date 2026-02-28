Five children tragically died in a shack fire in Shakashead, Stanger, while one child survived thanks to her mother’s brave rescue

The KwaDukuza Local Municipality and MEC Siboniso Duma have deployed teams to support the grieving family and provide counselling

Authorities, including the SAPS forensic team, are investigating the cause of the early morning blaze

A KwaDukuza family has been devastated by a house fire that killed five children. Images: @_ArriveAlive/X

KWAZULU-NATAL- Five children have died in a devastating shack fire in Shakashead, Stanger, in the early hours of Saturday morning, 28 February 2026, prompting an urgent response from provincial authorities.

The tragedy unfolded at approximately 5 am when a blaze engulfed the family’s home, according to the Disaster Management team from the KwaDukuza Local Municipality. By the time emergency teams arrived, the structure was already consumed by flames.

Five children identified

KZN Department of Transport Spokesperson told Briefly News that the five children have been identified as Asamkele Somtsewu (19), Sonwabise Noyila (14), Amila Menemene (3), and the one-year-old twins Sokhula and Solulele Somtsewu. Their remains have been taken by the South African Police Service forensic team, which is conducting further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

Their remains were taken by the South African Police Service forensic team for further investigation.

Mother hailed for her bravery

One child, Yana Menemene (2), survived the fire after being rescued by her mother, Ntombovuyo Menemene, who has been hailed for her bravery. Both the mother and the surviving child were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The father, Sivuyile Noyila, sustained minor injuries.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, expressed his deep condolences to the grieving family.

“We wish to express our deepest condolences to the surviving family members during this painful time,” Duma said in a statement issued from Inkosi Mhlabunzima Maphumulo House on Saturday.

The MEC confirmed that he is liaising with the Mayor of KwaDukuza Local Municipality, Councillor Sduduzo Gumede, following the incident. He has also assigned a team from his office and the Department of Human Settlements to work closely with the municipality to assist the affected family.

The departmental team is currently meeting with the surviving father and will ensure he receives counselling and the necessary support services.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire. Investigations are ongoing.

Etwatwa fire claims five lives

A similar tragic shack fire broke out at the Steve Biko informal settlement in Etwatwa, City of Ekurhuleni on 9 November 2025. The fire claimed the lives of five family members. Investigations are ongoing into the blaze that engulfed their five-roomed home. A teenage family member miraculously survived the fire.

Authorities, including the SAPS forensic team, are investigating the cause of the early morning blaze. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ Getty Images

