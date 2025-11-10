A total of five family members were killed in a shack fire at the Steve Biko Informal Settlement

Investigations are underway into the fire which broke out in Etwatwa, in the City of Ekurhuleni

A teenage family member was the sole survivor of the blaze, which engulfed a five-roomed shack

A mother, father and three children were killed in a shack fire at the Steve Biko Informal Settlement in Ekurhuleni. Image: @tndaba

GAUTENG - A devastating shack fire has claimed the lives of five members of one family at the Steve Biko Informal Settlement in Etwatwa.

The fatal fire broke out in the informal settlement in Ekurhuleni just before midnight on Sunday, 9 November 2025. One family member, a teenager, survived the blaze.

Five-bedroom shack engulfed by flames

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Services Spokesperson, William Ntladi, told the media that the cause of the blaze was currently being investigated. He told Eyewitness News that when emergency service officials arrived at the scene, they found that a five-bedroom shack was engulfed by flames.

"The primary responding team found a five-roomed shack (three bedrooms, kitchen, and dining room) engulfed by flames with entrapment on their arrival."

Ntladi also noted that a mother, father, and three children were killed in the fire, while a teenager, who was asleep in another room outside the shack, survived the blaze.

