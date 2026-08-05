Cyan Boujee addressed rumours that she is pregnant and staying away from social media and partying

The DJ and influencer hinted that a man in her life forced her out of the spotlight, asking fans to guess who he is

After posting the cryptic story, Cyan Boujee deactivated her Instagram account, sending Mzansi into a frenzy

Cyan Boujee addressed pregnancy rumours, hinting that an "insecure man" changed her lifestyle. Image: Cyan Boujee

Source: Facebook

DJ and social media personality Cyan Boujee dropped a bombshell on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, firing back at pregnancy rumours while also pointing fingers at a mysterious man she claims has been controlling her public life. The story spread quickly after X user @vunene_mnisi shared a screenshot of Cyan's Instagram story, captioning it:

"Celebrities live interesting lives sana, there's just always something going on in their lives."

Cyan Boujee hints at relationship drama

In the Instagram story that has since gone viral, Cyan wrote:

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"not pregnant, just forced to be out of the spotlight by a very insecure man 🌚 can we all guess him."

The post suggested that her recent absence from vlogging, partying, and social media was not by her own choice, but rather the result of pressure from a man in her life. She gave no further clues about the individual's identity, leaving fans to speculate wildly.

See the post below:

Shortly after the story circulated, Cyan deactivated her Instagram account, adding even more fuel to the fire and raising further questions about what is really going on behind the scenes.

See the screenshot below:

Cyan Boujee deactivated her Instagram account after explaining her social media absence. Image: Cyan Boujee

Source: Instagram

Mzansi Reacts to Cyan's Story

The post triggered a flood of reactions from South Africans, with many trying to figure out who the mystery man could be:

@simphiweyinkoc_ highlighted:

"Something that has nothing to do with us"

@Real_Precious_M remarked:

"Ke sure wa te tshola mo girl… but she seems pregnant"

@Goetsimang4 said:

"Did she tell them who?"

@kheswa_thenjiwe questioned:

"lol who's that man?"

@MLavender933 asked:

"Is it the same man who bought her the R10m house?"

Cyan Boujee reveals she aborted pregnancy at 6 months

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Cyan Boujee shared a dark secret she has been keeping to herself.

An online user posted a video of the controversial star admitting to removing her pregnancy at six months.

Source: Briefly News