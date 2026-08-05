Chad le Clos lost his Sea Point apartment of more than a decade to a devastating fire while he was away competing at the Commonwealth Games

Despite losing everything, Le Clos launched a fundraising campaign through his foundation to support fellow residents and the family of a man who died in the blaze

Fans, athletes and public figures sent an outpouring of support to the Olympic champion, moved by how he handled one of the worst moments of his life

South African swimming sensation Chad le Clos found out that his Cape Town home had been destroyed while he was away doing what he does best. The Olympic swimming champion was competing at the Commonwealth Games when a fire tore through his Sea Point apartment building, destroying the flat he had called home for more than a decade.

South Africans Rally Behind Chad le Clos After Sea Point Apartment Fire

Source: UGC

What happened next is what moved South Africa

Rather than focus on his own loss, Le Clos turned his attention outward. He launched a fundraising campaign through the Chad le Clos Foundation to support fellow residents who had also been displaced, and extended his thoughts to the family of a man who lost his life in the blaze.

The Commonwealth Games medal record-holder also took time to thank Cape Town's emergency services, including firefighters and police, for their response during the fire.

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As seen in the post below on Instagram.

A champion's character beyond the pool

The contrast between his personal devastation and his public response struck a chord with many South Africans. Supporters described his actions as a window into who he truly is away from the competition lane. Messages of encouragement flooded in from fans, fellow athletes and public figures across the country.

Australian swimming great Ian Thorpe was among those who reached out, writing:

"Sending big hugs and support, we are here for you."

Many praised Le Clos for showing both compassion and leadership at a moment when he would have been forgiven for focusing entirely on himself. Several supporters noted that his choice to spotlight the needs of others, particularly the family of the resident who died, said more about his character than any medal ever could.

Source: Briefly News