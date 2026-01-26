South African DJ Cyan Boujee recently shared a dark secret she has been keeping to herself

An online user posted a video of the controversial star admitting to having had an abortion when she was six months pregnant

Many netizens were shocked by the star's revelation, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Bathong, Cyan Boujee never ceases to shock us on social media whenever she decides to share one of her dark secrets she has been keeping to herself for years, and recently, the one she shared angered many netizens, especially males.

On Sunday, 25 January 2026, an online user @Shadaya_Knight shared a video of the controversial influencer whose real name was leaked on social media previously, spilling the beans about how she had an abortion done when she was already six months pregnant.

In the interview with Mac G, Cyan explained why she had the abortion done at a later stage of her pregnancy and also confirmed that it wasn't a legal one, but one of those backdoor abortions.

The video was captioned:

"Cyan Boujee reveals she aborted at 6 months. What's even scarier is that she says it like it's nothing. Guys, 6 months, that's a whole human being. This is some satanic sh!t."

Watch the full clip below:

Netizens react to Cyan Boujee's revelation

Shortly after the star shared her biggest secret to everyone, many netizens were shocked to hear what she had done, and they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@BoogieHarrySA said:

"Cyan Boujee is not the first woman to abort or kill a baby. A lot of women out there killed babies; they are just murderers who didn’t go to prison. Aborting a baby doesn’t make you a single woman. It makes you the mother of a dead baby and a murderer."

@RZONOP wrote:

"This is straight up horrifying. Aborting at 6 months and brushing it off like nothing. That's a full baby. Society's gone mad, normalising this mess."

@JohnTitor commented:

"Straight up evil. It’s mind-boggling that so many people see nothing wrong with that."

@Petite_Penny responded:

"I don’t agree with abortions, but you can see that she is still hurting, and this affected her. There are women, including women in your family, who have had aborted babies but do not speak about it. They hide this information because they know they will get judged, like how Cyan is being judged right now."

@OxSILENTSIGNAL replied:

"That is roughly 26 weeks of gestational age (give or take) - in most jurisdictions, this qualifies as a fetus that has reached the age of viability. I hope this is not true because if it is, she has openly admitted to a crime, and not so long ago, and she was involved in human trafficking."

