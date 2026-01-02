Cyan Boujee performed at DJ Maphorisa’s PorryLand ’26 at Soshanguve Giant Stadium on 1 January 2026

On Friday, 2 January 2025, Cyan Boujee threw shade at Thuli Phongolo while reacting to a video of her falling on stage at the event

Social media users had mixed reactions to a video of Cyan Boujee falling on stage at PorryLand '26

Cyan Boujee reacted after falling on stage at DJ Maphorisa's 'PorryLand'.

Controversial socialite and DJ Cyan Boujee reacted after falling on stage at DJ Maphorisa’s PorryLand event on Thursday, 1 January 2026, by taking a swipe at DJ Maphorisa’s former girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo.

Cyan Boujee, who was booked and busy during the just-ended festive period, graced the stage at PorryLand ’26 held at Soshanguve Giant Stadium from Thursday, 1 January 2026 to Friday, 2 January 2026. The controversial socialite took to the stage to perform her signature dance, but things did not go as planned.

Cyan Boujee falls on stage at PorryLand

Social media user @RealSihleIV shared a video of Cyan Boujee’s performance at PorryLand ’26. The post was captioned:

“Cyan Falls while performing at Porryland😭”

In the video, Cyan Boujee, who was wearing a skimpy outfit, approached the stage and hit her signature twerk dance move, much to the crowd’s delight. Toward the end of her performance, Cyan Boujee unexpectedly fell on stage.

Watch the video below:

Cyan Boujee reacts after falling on stage

On Friday, 2 January 2026, Cyan Boujee reacted to the video of her falling on stage during a performance at PorryLand ’26. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Cyan took a light-hearted jab at Thuli Phongolo, blaming her ancestors for the incident. The post was captioned:

“Thuli P’s ancestors got me falling @ PorryLand? 😭“

See the screenshot below:

Cyan Boujee reacted after she fell on stage at DJ Maphorisa's 'PorryLand'.

SA reacts to video of Cyan Boujee falling on stage at PorryLand

Social media users flooded comments beneath the video of Cyan Boujee falling on stage with a cocktail of reactions. Several netizens weighed in on Cyan Boujee’s performance, while others reacted to her fall.

Here are some of the comments:

@Gumm_Zoro joked:

“She didn’t feel anything because of the airbags.”

@KastroSol said:

“I feel like every time I watch her, several days get deducted from my life.”

@simplytumeigh said:

“Her walk always takes me out 😭😭😭”

@therealmashsa said:

"Me thinking of real talented DJs and dancers in the hood, but they can't reach this level of bookings because they are fully dressed 😲🤯"

@state55756 remarked:

“53 seconds I'll never get back.”

@LBlackkkguy suggested:

“She could have definitely played that off.”

@muzi2104 shared:

“She does the same thing again and again.”

@SibusisoGodsend laughed:

"So people pay to watch this nonsonso? BBL was too heavy for the stage."

Mzansi reacted to a video of Cyan Boujee falling on stage.

Cyan Boujee mocks Thuli Phongolo for Halloween 2025

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Cyan Boujee has taken a swipe at Thuli Phongolo.

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans were left laughing after Cyan Boujee posted photos of her Halloween costume and a hilarious video to go with it.

The DJ shared that she was dressed as fellow DJ and actress Thuli Phongolo, but fans noted that her video was not made as a tribute to Phongolo.

