Popular socialite Ntandokazi Mzamo and her longtime partner, Athini “Bash” Bashe, got engaged

Photos showing Ntandokazi flaunting her engagement ring were shared online on Friday, 2 January 2026

While many celebrated the engagement, others criticised it, arguing that an engagement after years of living together made little sense

Popular social media influencer Ntandokazi Mzamo and her beau, Athini Bashe, have taken the next step in their relationship by announcing their engagement, and South Africans cannot keep their cool.

Ntando and Athini Bashe, also known as Bash, became one of South Africa’s favourite internet couples, with Ntando earning praise for her down-to-earth demeanour. The couple had their fans celebrating online after confirming that they were engaged, with Ntandokazi sharing photos of her engagement ring.

Ntandokazi Mzamo engaged to Athini Bashe after years of dating

On Friday, 2 January 2026, social media user @TshiamoM_ shared photos of popular influencer Ntandokazi Mzamo and her now-fiancé, Athini Bashe. The post was captioned:

“Congratulations on their engagement 💍”

In one of the photos, Ntandokazi Mzamo flaunted her engagement ring.

See the pictures below:

SA celebrates Ntandokazi Mzamo and Bash’s engagement

Social media users flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Ntandokazi and Bash. Some criticised the engagement and predicted that the union would not last.

Here are some of the comments:

@EmyGraece said:

“These ones deserve each other, he had no choice but to make it happen 😭😭😂🤣”

@linary947 praised:

“Love it for them. They didn't succumb to any pressure. But did things at their own time, own pace ❤️”

@Thiba_mowe gushed:

“Very beautiful. This guy bagged a soft, kind, respectful, virtuous, well-raised, loving woman. She will protect his dignity and their family and raise their children, ka Lerato. Mosadisadi. Mosadi wa go hlompha monna wa gage🥺. Tears in my eyes, right. 🥹🥹🥹”

@badoris_guy critiqued:

“An engagement after years of cohabiting makes little sense. You've already been living together as husband and wife in practice, so why the symbolic detour? This is no different from putting up a ‘Coming Soon’ sign on a building that's been open for business for almost a decade.”

@_ytRabbit criticised:

“Marrying a hun is like buying a R15k cow for milk when milk is R15 at the shop, and that cow you bought you can only milk it seasonally, also when it goes out to the bushes someone can still milk it.”

@lifeofnilo said:

“National Wedding due!”

Ntandokazi and Bash's relationship timeline

Ntandokazi and her boyfriend, Bash, met back in 2016 at a local party, but their relationship became official in 2021. Ntandokazi was born in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape and is currently a law student at the University of Fort Hare, East London campus.

In March 2024, Briefly News reported that Ntando and Bash sparked reactions after a video of their altercation in a car was shared online.

The disagreement arose when Ntando wanted to extend their stay at a particular establishment, while Bash preferred to hit the road. Tensions escalated, leading Bash to threaten to leave Ntando.

