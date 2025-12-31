Limpopo-born musician Makhadzi made headlines on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, when it was revealed that she was involved in a car crash

Makhadzi is the latest star this year to get involved in a car crash after Kaycherlow, Chymamusique, Kharishma, and Kaylow

South Africans took to social media this week to wish the multi-award-winning musician a speedy recovery

Makhadzi involved in a car accident. Image: MakhadziSA

Source: Instagram

Limpopo artist Makhadzi, born Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, who is known for his songs Mokovha, Vumani, and Ghanama, was reportedly in a car accident on New Year's Eve.

The talented musician is the latest star from Limpopo after Kaycherlow to get involved in a car crash on the way to a gig.

Other Limpopo stars who were recently in car accidents include Kharishma and her driver, Vincent Maphopha, who passed away.

Celebrity blogger Maphepha Ndaba shared on their Instagram account on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, that the musician was rushed to the hospital.

"Speedy recovery to @makhadzisa. 🙏🏾❤️ Award-winning South African musician #Makhadzi involved in a car accident. She was rushed to the hospital. It is reported that our beloved Khadzi is recovering in the hospital. Bondaba, please keep Khadzi in your prayers," said the blog.

According to the statement, the musician was involved in a car accident while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg on Wednesday morning, 31 December 2025. Makhadzi's label adds that the entertainer is hospitalised and receiving medical care after her car crash.

"Her condition is stable and under close observation by medical professionals," reads the statement.

The Ralivhonas have asked for privacy during this challenging period and will give an update as soon as possible.

South Africans wish the artist a speedy recovery

Rabelanim said:

"Speedy recovery to our fav Makhadzi wa vhorine,❤️sad."

Ndyebos wrote:

"We thank you, God, 👏🙌."

neodoesitbetter_ responded:

"🥺Ao bathong! Get well soon, Khadzi❤️❤️."

Jabulile_majola said:

"Oh, may God strengthen and protect you ❤️."

The_truth_is_the_gospel__ wrote:

"These car accidents😭. Speedy recovery to our queen.🙏🏾😢."

Ado1727 said:

"Speedy recovery Makhi❤️."

Promise_shabangu reacted:

"Speedy recovery to our queen🙌."

Queen_leadermolambo wrote:

"Speedy recovery to our Venda queen. Lord, cover her and anoint the hands working on her."

_keoratile_ said:

"Yoh, may she get well soon❤️."

Bereng.mrs responded:

"🙆‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️Something evil is happening in Limpopo,😢Speedy recovery, Khadzi."

Filwe_raphahlelo replied:

"So all the big artists from Limpopo are either in hospital or jailed? Why o, hai cut, cut, cut!"

Talk2me_nyc wrote:

"Somebody's grandma is working overtime."

Diyhomeremedies26 reacted:

"Speedy recovery to our fave😢."

