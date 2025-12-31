Zamani Mbatha recently ignited a social media storm after debuting his chiselled physique

The actor left the ladies swooning over his good looks and declaring their love for him in the comment section

However, the compliments were not without criticism, as a handful of male online users claimed that even Mbatha's hot body was not enough to keep a woman happy

Ladies swooned over Zamani Mbatha’s sculpted frame. Images: zamani_mbatha

Source: Instagram

The temperature on social media was at an all-time high after South African actor and content creator Zamani Mbatha decided to give the online community a glimpse of his chiselled physique.

On 30 December 2025, the influencer posted poolside photos of himself on Instagram, flaunting his abs and toned body in matching Lacoste swim shorts and a cap. He expressed gratitude to the luxury sportswear brand for a "memorable Holiday season."

"EFFORTLESS STYLE. Timeless Picks. Thank you @lacoste @thesurteegroup."

Best known for his role on the Mzansi Magic telenovela Isithembiso as Zamani, the award-winning actor has grown a cult following of supporters and admirers of his work and good looks.

He is the biological brother of actress and philanthropist Nomzamo Mbatha, and also featured as a key character, Nomhlanjana, on Shaka iLembe, one of the country's most-loved series, in which Nomzamo served as executive producer.

Zamani Mbatha flaunted his chiselled physique in his latest social media post. Image: zamani_mbatha

Source: Instagram

Zamani's eight-picture carousel featured more photos of him posing and modelling his Lacoste gear, from its trendy t-shirt to the classic tracksuits.

His photo dump was an instant hit on Instagram, garnering nearly 16,000 likes from fans and peers alike, who flooded the comment section with heart and fire-flame emojis reacting to his lean, athletic build and brand partnership.

Take a look at Zamani Mbatha's photos below.

Mzansi reacts to Zamani Mbatha's pictures

The actor's photo showing off his abs was reshared on Twitter (X) by Musa Khawula, garnering thousands of likes while igniting a firestorm of reactions from the online community, many of whom admired his physique.

IamTimani_Xobo said:

"Hot take edikidiki, a man below 55 must look like this. Go to the gym, bro."

komanaItu threw shade:

"This is the body I want my knight to have."

Tebogo_M21 declared:

"Hot like a heater!"

mokgosi_tsaone gagged:

"It’s sickening."

ona_nky added:

"The Mbatha siblings are all hot."

peendy_Lwandle posted:

"He is a snack, hey."

Meanwhile, others in the comment section claimed that even with his physique, women would still not be satisfied.

BuhleMvusi said:

"Women don't care about your 'V,' brother, they just want money."

thaso77 wrote:

"The girls want money, boy boy!"

MbusoDlamini01 posted:

"This and Amanda would still want monied frogs."

Tshepixo__21 added:

"Still, women just want money."

Tamia Mpisane shows off her new body

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tamia Mpisane's new body post-surgery.

Months after hinting at going the cosmetic route, the reality TV star and wife of Andile Mpisane debuted her snatched figure on social media and received rave reactions from followers.

Source: Briefly News