South African actor Zamani Mbatha recently won big at the National Film and TV Awards

The former Isithembiso star was honoured with the Outstanding Performance award

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the actor's win

Zamani Mbatha won an award at the NFTV.

Source: Instagram

Halala! The popular South African actor Zamani Mbatha recently celebrated his first big win at the National Film and TV Awards in Pretoria.

On Monday, 24 November 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula excitedly announced on social media that Nomzamo Mbatha's younger brother was honoured with the Outstanding Performance Award for his amazing acting skills in Shaka iLembe season 2.

The prestigious awards took place on Saturday, 22 November 2025, at the Opera Theatre in Pretoria. Shaka ILembe mopped the floor and walked away with a total of five awards. Trailing behind them with three awards is the feature film, The Heart Is A Muscle.

Four actors with an impressive catalogue under their names, Leon Schuster, Alfred Ntombela, Sello Maake KaNcube and Dr Jerry Mofokeng, received the Outstanding Contribution to Film & TV Award.

"Zamani Mbatha wins the Best Performance award for his performance on the second season of Shaka Ilembe at the 2025 National Film and TV Awards."

The actor also couldn't contain his excitement as he shared with his fans on Instagram that he won an award:

"Winning my first award feels surreal. Thank you to each and every one who has supported, encouraged, and uplifted me along the way. I’m truly blessed and deeply grateful. Siyabonga."

SA reacts to Zamani's big win

Shortly after the news about the star bagging his first award went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@AmIDaDrama said:

"I think it’s well deserved. He bodied that role. It’s nice seeing him get his accolades without constantly being compared to his sister's success."

@n_lori2303 wrote:

"I'm not gonna lie, he absolutely did an amazing job for that role, for me, that's his best role so far."

@alphy_Tsotetsi commented:

"Mzilikazi ka Mashobane? King Dingiswayo? Nyengelezi? Queen Ntombazi? The list goes on. At this point, they could have given it to Mc G for his cameo or Robot Boi."

Actor SK Khoza said:

"Come on with it, King, congratulations, mkhaya...Having had the honour of working with you, trust and believe you deserve this."

toysoldier_12 mentioned:

"Well deserved bhuti wami 💚🔥🔥👏God bless you, gee and congratulations."

Fans congratulate Zamani Mbatha on his big win.

Source: Instagram

Shaka iLembe wins international award

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Shaka iLembe bagged another international award. In 2025, the South African series Shaka iLembe won the Septimius Award at the ceremony held in Amsterdam.

Talented Mzansi actress Nomzamo Mbatha had previously bagged an award at the 2024 Septimius Awards for her role as Queen Nandi in the multi-award-winning historical drama series.

