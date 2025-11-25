The best of the best in Mzansi entertainment was honoured at the National Film & TV Awards South Africa

In its third year, the NFTAs took place on 22 November 2025, with Shaka iLembe walking away with the most awards

Other notable wins include Zenande Mfenyana, who won Best Actress in a TV series and Wiseman Mncube, whose outstanding performance was honoured

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

National Film & TV Awards South Africa 2025 winners announced. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Mzansi's very best in entertainment was honoured at the National Film & TV Awards South Africa 2025.

The third annual award ceremony took place on Saturday, 22 November, at the Opera Theatre in Pretoria.

Shaka ILembe mopped the floor and walked away with a total of five awards. Trailing behind them with three awards is the feature film, The Heart Is A Muscle.

A look at the NFTA winners

It was a night of glitz and glam when the top entertainers were handed their awards in their respective categories.

Starting with the special honours, the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient was renowned actor Dr John Kani.

Accepting his award, the Black Panther star gave a moving speech inspiring the generations of actors to come.

“This is one of the greatest honours of my life. I thank the National Film and TV Awards for recognising this journey and dedicating this award to me as a reminder that every young actor rising in our nation carries the potential to change the world. May this inspire all who are on their way up to keep going, keep creating, and keep believing.”

The 'Black Panther' actor was awarded at the NFTAs. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Four actors with an impressive catalogue under their names, Leon Schuster, Alfred Ntombela, Sello Maake KaNcube and Dr Jerry Mofokeng, received the Outstanding Contribution to Film & TV Award. These stars were each honoured for their decades of influence, cultural impact, and unwavering dedication to the craft.

Other notable winners include Zenande Mfenyana, who won the Best Actress in a TV Series 2025 for her role as Thumeka on Inimba. Francois Jacobs won Best Supporting Actor in a Film for Khaki Fever. Thandolwethu Zondi was recognised as the Best Newcomer for GO!.

Singer and reality TV star Londie London was awarded the Best Female TV Personality for The Real Housewives of Durban, which also won Best Entertainment Show. The Best Comedian was Celeste Ntuli, and the Best Competition Show 2025 was won by Big Brother Mzansi Season 5.

Shaka iLembe Season 2 was crowned the Best Scripted TV Series. They scored four more, including Outstanding Performance won by Zamani Mbatha and Wiseman Mncube, Best Producer won by Desiree Markgraaff and Nomzamo Mbatha, and Best Director won by Angus Gibson. In total, they had 16 nominations.

Skeem Saam won Best TV Drama Series, and Young, Famous & African won Best Non-Scripted TV Series 2025.

Zenande speaks on Inimba role after NFTA nod

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zenande Mfenyana showed that she is filled with immense gratitude over the award nomination.

"To God, be all the glory," an excited Zenande said.

Zenande competed against Anele Mdoda, Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya, Kgomotso Christopher, Samkelo Ndlovu, Gail Mabalane, Lerato Mvelase, Connie Ferguson, and Amalia Uys.

Source: Briefly News