Achraf Hakimi, All Other Winners at the 2025 CAF Awards, As South African Stars Miss Out
- Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has been crowned the winner of the CAF Men's Footballer of the Year
- The Moroccan international led the list of winners at the 2025 CAF Awards, which was held in Morocco on Wednesday, November 19, 2025
- South Africa contingents who made the final nominations at the awards ceremony failed to win any of their category
Former Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi has been crowned African Footballer of the Year following a stellar season for both Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain last season, with South African stars ending up without winning anything at the 2025 CAF Awards.
The 27-year-old claimed the prestigious award after helping PSG secure a remarkable quadruple — the UEFA Champions League, French Ligue 1, French Super Cup, and UEFA Super Cup — edging out Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen for the continental honour.
In other categories, Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams missed out on the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year award, while Amajita defender Tylon Smith also fell short in the race for the CAF Young Player of the Year accolade.
CAF Awards winners as SA miss out
Williams made the final three nominees after playing a key role in helping Bafana Bafana qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, respectively, while also inspiring Mamelodi Sundowns’ run to the CAF Champions League final, which they lost to Pyramids FC.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
The Sundowns captain was further recognised on the global stage with a nomination for the FIFA Best XI Goalkeeper for 2025, though this did not result in a win.
At the CAF awards ceremony in Morocco, Williams competed against RS Berkane’s Munir for the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year prize, which was ultimately awarded to former Sevilla shot-stopper Yassine Bounou.
Former Stellenbosch FC defender Tylon Smith, now at Championship club Queens Park Rangers, had also been in contention after winning the U20 Africa Cup of Nations Best Player award. He impressed again at the U20 World Cup and was shortlisted alongside Morocco U17 captain Abdeallah Ouzzane, but both were beaten by Othman Maamma, the Golden Ball winner after Morocco’s successful World Cup campaign.
Sundowns endured a disappointing evening overall, missing out on the Men’s Club of the Year award to Pyramids and the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year accolade to Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie.
One of the night’s standout winners was Fiston Mayele, who walked away with the Men’s Interclub Player of the Year award following a spectacular CAF Champions League campaign.
All winners at the 2025 CAF awards
Goal of the Year: Clement Mzize
Women’s Assistant Referee of the Year: Tabara Mbodji (Senegal)
Women’s Referee of the Year: Samirah Nabadda (Uganda)
Men’s Assistant Referee of the Year: Liban Abdoulrazack (Djibouti)
Men’s Referee of the Year: Omar Abdulkadir (Somalia)
Men’s Club of the Year: Pyramids
Men’s Coach of the Year: Bubista (Cape Verde)
Women’s National Team of the Year: Nigeria
Men’s National Team of the Year: Morocco U20
Men’s Inter-club Player of the Year: Fiston Mayele (Pyramids)
Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria)
Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year: Yassine Bounou (Morocco)
Women’s Young Player of the Year: Doha El Madani (Morocco)
Men’s Young Player of the Year: Othmane Maamma (Morocco)
Women’s African Footballer of the Year: Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco)
Men’s African Footballer of the Year: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)
Jordaan speaks on Bafana's point deduction
Briefly News previously reported that SAFA president Danny Jordaan commented on Bafana Bafana's points deduction during the World Cup qualifiers.
There have been calls from the public that those involved in the issue should be sanctioned by SAFA.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.