Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has been crowned the winner of the CAF Men's Footballer of the Year

The Moroccan international led the list of winners at the 2025 CAF Awards, which was held in Morocco on Wednesday, November 19, 2025

South Africa contingents who made the final nominations at the awards ceremony failed to win any of their category

Former Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi has been crowned African Footballer of the Year following a stellar season for both Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain last season, with South African stars ending up without winning anything at the 2025 CAF Awards.

Paris Saint-Germain's Moroccan player Achraf Hakimi receives the African Footballer of the Year award during the CAF Awards ceremony in Sale, Morocco. Photo: Abu Adem Muhammed

Source: Getty Images

The 27-year-old claimed the prestigious award after helping PSG secure a remarkable quadruple — the UEFA Champions League, French Ligue 1, French Super Cup, and UEFA Super Cup — edging out Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen for the continental honour.

In other categories, Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams missed out on the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year award, while Amajita defender Tylon Smith also fell short in the race for the CAF Young Player of the Year accolade.

CAF Awards winners as SA miss out

Williams made the final three nominees after playing a key role in helping Bafana Bafana qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, respectively, while also inspiring Mamelodi Sundowns’ run to the CAF Champions League final, which they lost to Pyramids FC.

The Sundowns captain was further recognised on the global stage with a nomination for the FIFA Best XI Goalkeeper for 2025, though this did not result in a win.

At the CAF awards ceremony in Morocco, Williams competed against RS Berkane’s Munir for the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year prize, which was ultimately awarded to former Sevilla shot-stopper Yassine Bounou.

Former Stellenbosch FC defender Tylon Smith, now at Championship club Queens Park Rangers, had also been in contention after winning the U20 Africa Cup of Nations Best Player award. He impressed again at the U20 World Cup and was shortlisted alongside Morocco U17 captain Abdeallah Ouzzane, but both were beaten by Othman Maamma, the Golden Ball winner after Morocco’s successful World Cup campaign.

Sundowns endured a disappointing evening overall, missing out on the Men’s Club of the Year award to Pyramids and the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year accolade to Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie.

One of the night’s standout winners was Fiston Mayele, who walked away with the Men’s Interclub Player of the Year award following a spectacular CAF Champions League campaign.

Achraf Hakimi receives the African Footballer of the Year award, and Ghizlane Chebbak receives the African Women's Footballer of the Year during the CAF Awards ceremony. Photo: Abu Adem Muhammed

Source: Getty Images

All winners at the 2025 CAF awards

Goal of the Year: Clement Mzize

Women’s Assistant Referee of the Year: Tabara Mbodji (Senegal)

Women’s Referee of the Year: Samirah Nabadda (Uganda)

Men’s Assistant Referee of the Year: Liban Abdoulrazack (Djibouti)

Men’s Referee of the Year: Omar Abdulkadir (Somalia)

Men’s Club of the Year: Pyramids

Men’s Coach of the Year: Bubista (Cape Verde)

Women’s National Team of the Year: Nigeria

Men’s National Team of the Year: Morocco U20

Men’s Inter-club Player of the Year: Fiston Mayele (Pyramids)

Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria)

Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year: Yassine Bounou (Morocco)

Women’s Young Player of the Year: Doha El Madani (Morocco)

Men’s Young Player of the Year: Othmane Maamma (Morocco)

Women’s African Footballer of the Year: Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco)

Men’s African Footballer of the Year: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Jordaan speaks on Bafana's point deduction

Briefly News previously reported that SAFA president Danny Jordaan commented on Bafana Bafana's points deduction during the World Cup qualifiers.

There have been calls from the public that those involved in the issue should be sanctioned by SAFA.

Source: Briefly News