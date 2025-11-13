Gospel powerhouse Ntethe Mposwa secured three nods at the 2025 Crown Gospel Awards for his soul-stirring project Back to the Altar , announced just as the 18th edition geared up for its Durban homecoming

The Eastern Cape native, who stepped away from gospel for six years in frustration with industry woes and personal faith struggles, marked his triumphant return with this affirming recognition

Mposwa viewed the honours not as trophies but as divine validation of his sacrifices, dedicating any potential wins to God, family, and fans who fuelled his comeback

In the radiant glow of Nomcebo Zikode's 40th birthday bash, Ntethe Mposwa's phone buzzed with life-altering news that paused the party mid-toast. The 2025 Crown Gospel Awards nominees list had dropped, and there he stood: triple-crowned in categories that lit up his ministry like a heavenly spotlight.

For the Lusikisiki-born singer, producer, and CEO of Ntethe Global Effect, the moment crystallized a journey from raw rookie to resilient revivalist. He recalled:

"I paused, took it in and said to everyone at the table, ‘Guys, I’m nominated at the Crown Gospel Music Awards!’ It was such a joyful moment."

Humbled to his core, Mposwa beamed:

"It’s an incredible honour. Knowing that the work I’ve poured my heart into has been noticed fills me with gratitude and renewed purpose.”

From humble beginnings to being crowned

Born Ntethelelo Mposwa in the rolling hills of Eastern Cape's Lusikisiki, the musician began humbly in 2007. He cut his teeth as a backing vocalist, keyboard wizard, and songwriter, crafting timeless anthems that healed hearts from the jump.

By 2016, a breakthrough beckoned with a Best Newcomer nod at the SABC Crown Gospel Awards, followed by a 2017 win for Best Music Video on his breakout track Ngaphandle Kwakho.

Accolades piled on with a 2018 Ingoma Award for Best Worship Album, plus four MEC Recognition Special Awards from Eastern Cape's Pemmy Majodina for uplifting provincial talent.

Ntethe explains his gospel hiatus

The road rugged up in 2019 for Mposwa, who is married to Masechaba Ndlovu, as he vanished from gospel's glare for six years. He explained that this was a self-imposed exile born of burnout and bruised faith.

In an April 2025 Daily Sun sit-down, he confessed:

"I was angry at God."

He admitted:

"There was no direction. Nothing that makes me happy anymore in gospel."

He pivoted to Afro-soul with 2022's Ikuwe, testing secular waters while questioning his path. He said that he leaned on family and scripture in order to rebuild: Isaiah 41:10 for fear's grip and 2 Timothy 2:15 for divine applause over human hype.

The Crown Gospel Awards honour their late founder

It was a celebration of faith and music at the 18th annual Crown Gospel Music Awards. The latest installment of the awards returned to Durban in order to honour their late founder. Briefly News reported previously that the late founder passed away as she was making preparations for last year's ceremony.

