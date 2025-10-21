The 18th Crown Gospel Music Awards are returning home after two years of being hosted in Johannesburg

This year's award ceremony will honour the late founder Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, who passed away in August 2024

Organisers of the event call this a milestone year, as there was a record-breaking number of entries

The 18th Crown Gospel Music Awards will honour the late Zanele Mbokazi. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

It will be a celebration of faith and music at the 18th annual Crown Gospel Music Awards.

Founded by the late broadcaster Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, the award ceremony is returning home. After being hosted in Johannesburg for the past two years, the ceremony will take place in Durban,

The awards, which celebrate the gamechangers and chart toppers of 2024/5, will be held at the Durban International Convention Centre.

Honouring a legend

The official spokesperson for the ceremony, Pasto S'thembiso Mtshali, recognised Durban as the home of the awards.

“We are excited to be back where it all began, and we call on the public to secure their seats early for what promises to be the biggest gospel gathering in Africa,” Mtshali lamented.

Attending the prestigious awards are singers, church leaders, music producers and music lovers at large.

Returning to Durban and honouring Zanele is a dream come true for Mbokazi, according to Mtshali.

“This year will be a heartfelt tribute to her memory as we celebrate in her beloved city of Durban. We know she’s smiling down as we keep her dream alive.”

Tickets for the show are now on sale, and the nominees will be announced towards the end of October 2025.

Mbokazi was 52 years old when she lost her battle with lung cancer. She was buried on Saturday, 17 August, with her life being celebrated at the Durban International Convention Centre.

Announcing her death, Nkambule said, "She is now absent from the body but present with the Lord. Rest in Powe,r my love. We shall meet in that glorious resurrection morning," he said as he thanked the president for allowing her a provincial sendoff.

In another post, Nkambule wrote a heartfelt message, saying his wife fought hard.

"My beautiful wife has transitioned to glory. She is now resting in God's presence. @mbokazizanele, my darling wife, has fought a good fight, finished her race and kept the faith and laid hold of the crown of life.

Bishop Nkambule pays tribute to late wife

He posted a few throwback photos to mark their love and unbreakable bond, and also another during their wedding ceremony. The couple got married in a lavish ceremony on 20 August 2011 "Today is our 13th Wedding Anniversary. I love you still, my love. Till then."

"Fare thee well, my love, my confidant and my best friend. Loving you is the most beautiful thing I have ever done. The children and I will miss you always. We shall meet in that glorious resurrection morning, my love."

