South African singer Nomcebo Zikode has turned the big 40, and she had a celebration fit for a Queen

The Jerusalema vocalist was surrounded by loving family and friends, with a notable presence by some industry pals

What caught many people's eyes, though, was the flashy gifts she received, which included a Cartier and a Rolex

For her 40th birthday celebration, Nomcebo Zikode was treated like royalty, and she received some flashy gifts from her loving husband.

The Jerusalema hitmaker recently celebrated her 40th trip around the sun, and she was joined by some of her close friends and family members. What seemed like a night of good music and good vibes was also a night where Nomcebo and her hubby showed off their wealth. Just recently, in August, the singer showed off her brand-new Bentley Continental GT.

What Nomcebo received for her birthday

Taking to Instagram on Monday, 3 November 2025, Zikode posted photos taken from her birthday celebration dinner. She wore a stunning red dress, which reportedly cost R50,000.

In her post, Zikode included photos of the attendees, which include Pearl Thusi, her twin Masechaba Ndlovu, radio star Khaya Dladla, and Aaron Moloisi, and they were entertained by Amapiano singer Lady Du.

Gushing over her people who made the night extra special, Nomcebo wrote, "A queen turned 40, and the celebration doesn’t end. Forty years of life, love, and lessons — and through it all, God has been faithful. Thank you to everyone who's been with me through my journey and those who supported me on my special day.

Among the attendees was her husband, and he got her a Rolex and a matching Cartier bracelet.

Announcing her birthday, Zikode revealed some of the things that she is grateful for.

“I’m grateful and I want to live longer, but I don’t want to get older. What can I do? I want to be young forever. I am still celebrating, because a queen deserves extended royalty treatment," she said.

In another post, Zikode said that she did not view her new age as ageing, but rather as upgrading.

"Thank you, Lord, for the journey. Just yesterday, I was 15 years. Time is really flying, I'm really grateful to have lived this long," she said.

SA gushed over Nomcebo, saying she deserved the pricey gift that she received.

Sizwe reacts to Nomcebo's Bentley

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nomcebo Zikode shocked South Africans on Monday, 25 August 2025, when she showed off her new Bentley.

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo and more South Africans took to Zikode's post on Monday to comment on her new wheels.

