After a period of quiet away from the spotlight, Tamia Mpisane made a glamorous return to social media to debut the results of her highly anticipated mommy makeover

Having previously been open about her desire to refine her look through surgery, the reality TV star left fans in awe as she finally unveiled her transformation

The internet erupted with praise and admiration for Tamia's new look, with followers flooding her timeline to celebrate her return and gush over her impeccably snatched figure

Tamia Mpisane broke the internet with her long-awaited return to social media, officially ending her hiatus by unveiling a breathtaking new look that has fans and followers in a frenzy.

Months after publicly expressing interest in undergoing cosmetic surgery at the famous Mono Cosmetic Surgery in Turkey, it appears Tamia went through with it and visited the facility to restore her post-baby look.

Commonly known as a mommy makeover, it involves a customised set of cosmetic procedures, typically a tummy tuck, breast enhancement, and liposuction, designed to restore the physical changes a woman's body undergoes after pregnancy and childbirth.

Previously announced on 14 October 2025 on her Instagram story, the mother of two went off social media for two whole months without updating her feed, until recently.

Taking to her Instagram page on 18 December, Tamia finally ended her hiatus with a classy proof of life update, featuring her snatched hourglass figure and a face card that never declines.

She wore a butter yellow dress that accentuated her figure, along with dainty jewellery and sandals for a daytime outing, oozing elegance and opulence.

While it's unclear what kind of procedure Tamia underwent, it had been enough time for her scars to heal, which is typically six weeks, and judging by the reactions to her post, followers were extremely happy with the results. Even her husband, Andile, couldn't help but brag, with a modest "My wife."

Even though Tamia admitted to feeling apprehensive about sharing her new look, the online community quickly washed away her nerves with a flood of glowing compliments, and they did not hold back their admiration for her transformation.

See Tamia Mpisane's new photos below.

Social media reacts to Tamia Mpisane's photos

Fans and peers were stunned and could not help but gush over Tamia Mpisane's gorgeous look. Read some of their comments below.

Media personality Ayanda Thabethe said:

"You look amazing!"

mendyjali gushed over Tamia Mpisane:

"So beautiful, my love."

iam_siviwe_loyiso_mpongwana wrote:

"Looking great, sister."

mkhaliphi_mbali showed love to Tamia Mpisane:

"Oh, I missed you."

monica_luthuli declared:

"Your doctor doesn’t owe you anything."

nomer1818 reacted:

"The most beautiful."

mafuzeg added:

"Beautiful as always, Mrs Mpisane."

