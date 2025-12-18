A South African TikTok user impressed Mzansi after documenting a packed 2025 filled with international travel across multiple continents

A South African woman has left social media users impressed after sharing a video showcasing the many countries she travelled to throughout 2025, giving followers a glimpse into a year filled with adventure and exploration.

A South African woman revealed all the countries she explored in 2025.

The woman who goes by the TikTok handle @nqobileandpercymseleku broke down her travels month by month, revealing just how packed her year had been. According to her post, she kicked off 2025 in Mauritius in January, soaking up island life and setting the tone for a year of global travel.

In February, her passport was stamped multiple times as she headed to the Dominican Republic, before later that same month jetting off to the Bahamas. The back-to-back trips left many viewers stunned, with some joking that she had already travelled more in two months than they had in years.

April saw the traveller explore Europe, starting in the Netherlands, where @nqobileandpercymseleku visited Amsterdam, before making her way to France, stopping in Paris shortly after. The European leg of her journey showcased a mix of culture, sightseeing and city life.

After a brief pause, the globetrotter was back in the skies in September, when she travelled to Singapore. Not long after, she continued her Asian adventure by heading to Thailand, rounding off another busy travel month.

As the year drew to a close, @nqobileandpercymseleku revealed that she had not yet decided where she would be travelling in December, leaving followers eagerly waiting to see which destination would cap off her remarkable year.

Social media users praised her consistency, freedom and travel discipline, with many saying the video that was shared on 17 December 2025 by the TikTok user @nqobileandpercymseleku inspired them to plan their own trips. Others simply applauded her for making the most of 2025, calling it a year well travelled.

A South African woman shared a TikTok video of herself posing at an airport.

SA is impressed by the woman's well-travelled year

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:

PromiseMamba said:

"Beautiful 🥺 I'm afraid to apply for a Netherlands visa, I'm afraid it will be denied. I'm a teacher 🥺."

Mumsunitedforsuccess wrote:

"One day is one day🥰. I will keep knocking until those doors open."

NatachaBignouxTheBusinessWoman stated:

"Thank you for your sharing and inspiration."

Thandah Gambushe replied:

"My beautiful sis, very soon you're going to be my leader.. Just counting days."

Miss Tshiamo simply said:

"So beautiful 🥹🥰."

Miss N Cube commented:

"All in one year, girl, that’s my dream."

