A Johannesburg woman posted a TikTok where she documented her recent trip to Durban

The lady broke down how much everything cost for her to enjoy a holiday in KZN

Online users were impressed to see how the woman was able to enjoy herself in Durban without breaking the bank

A woman posted a TikTok sharing how much it cost her to have a fun time in Durban. The woman travelling from Johannesburg chose KZN as the destination for her vacation, and it looked worthwhile.

The woman received thousands of likes on a post detailing her trip to Durban. People commented on the post discussing the woman's travel tips.

In a post on TikTok, a woman covered all the way to Durban for a vacation. The lady's flights, including return, were R1000 after she took advantage of Fly SA Fair's R499 flight. Food for the whole trip only cost her R1,000. Her accommodation during the trip was R1,900, and food for the entire trip only cost R700. She spent R1,200 on activities, which included wine tasting and going to the beach. She spent R850 on Uber in Umhlanga, KZN. In total, the trip cost her R4,950 for three days and two nights.

SA impressed by cheap Durban vacation

Online users were stunned by how far a woman made it without spending too much money. People commented on the video, amazed by her budget vacation. See the photos of her Durban vacation:

mphomolapo442 was grateful for the travel breakdown:

"I needed to see this post because I'm going to Durban.. Tanki meiskat 😊❤️"

Leah🇿🇦 asked:

"Where did you buy your tickets?"

Sharon · Creator said:

"Went in July, Flysair always runs a R499 special."

Dee commented:

"I see lotta confusion about the return flight R1000. If you book early (morning) flight is cheaper."

lelo_thwala wrote:

"😩Ey when you live in Durban and you KNOW you can never get such budget-friendly trips in these other cities 😭"

realthugs123 commented:

"Flights are cheaper when u book in the middle of the week, from Tues to Thursday, a lot of people don't know."

Stouteboudjies2 wrote:

"Thanks, but my boring indoor life is more peaceful."

V_ added:

"This whole thing sounds so wrong on so many levels. Maybe it’s because we don’t have the full info."

Ziko shared her plans:

"I'm planning to drive myself to Durban on the 8th of December. I'm too stingy cos I'm travelling with my kids and my cousin. All expenses will be on me. I can't afford plane tickets for five people 😭"

Fenkie wrote:

"Yes, girl….Next time buy a Flight ticket in May during the Flysafair birthday, they are way too less 🔥💯"

Daisssyy🌼 commented:

"R5k😭mine is already running by R8k excluding the activities😭"

