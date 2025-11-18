Nthabiseng, a Grade 12 learner, took part in a trending TikTok challenge where she showed off her stack of certificates earned at Curro

The matriculant felt she couldn't skip the challenge to flex her academic excellence, adding that she would miss high school

Several members of the online community took to the comment section to share their own successes, while others joked about what they didn't achieve during their school days

A Curro matriculant wowed the internet with her academic achievements. Images: @nthabie._.seng / TikTok, @nthabi._.seng / Instagram

Source: UGC

A Curro learner named Nthabiseng went viral on TikTok after participating in one of the new challenges to the song Jab Jab by Officixl SA and Midn9t. However, instead of showcasing her dance moves, she showed off her stack of certificates she had earned throughout her schooling career.

The video posted on 13 November, 2025 showed Nthabiseng showing each top achiever certificate to the beat. Even when the clip ended, she still held a few more of her awards in her hands.

Feeling that she couldn't miss the opportunity to participate in the challenge, the Grade 12 pupil wrote in her post's caption:

"Of course, I had to. I will miss high school. I hope uni welcomes me well."

Academic excellence sparks a conversation online

The video has received over two million views since its publication, with thousands of social media users gathering in the comment section. Some commenters spoke about their certificates, while others joked about what they had or had not achieved.

People were also impressed with the Curro learner's achievements. Image: Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

@mqondisi_mbambo04 stated under the post:

"You must drive a Porsche with so many certificates, my sister."

A saddened @st4rgirl_10 shared with the online crowd:

"My school doesn’t give out certificates. Mind you, I’ve been a top achiever from Grade 8 to Grade 11 now. Imagine how many certificates I would’ve had."

@likswabo29 told Nthabiseng:

"I like the way you use your hard work. You are not bragging about it, but you are just motivating others."

A supportive @lungile_rubero remarked:

"Big ups, this is the right challenge for the youth. May you continue with this until varsity."

@shontana23 jokingly added:

"I only have a birth certificate. I'm waiting for my death certificate."

@vuyelwa5154 wrote in the comment section:

"I want to do this, but people are mean nowadays and are going to say that I am bragging."

Nthabiseng replied to the TikTok user:

"Never be afraid to celebrate your wins when you have worked very hard to deserve them. People will always be sour. Enjoy life, babes."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Nthabiseng's account below:

3 Other stories about academic excellence

In another article, Briefly News spoke to top achiever and former Cornwall Hill learner Joshua Andrews, who impressively earned 15 distinctions. He is now studying at the prestigious Harvard University.

spoke to top achiever and former Cornwall Hill learner Joshua Andrews, who impressively earned 15 distinctions. He is now studying at the prestigious Harvard University. A Unisa graduate, Musawenkosi Ndaba, who returned to studies after dropping out, celebrated being the first degree holder in his family. His comeback story inspired many people on social media.

Earlier this year, Engen hosted an awards ceremony celebrating the top achievers who excelled under their free education programme. The Gauteng learners who were honoured achieved over 80% in maths and science.

Source: Briefly News