Johannesburg's Tactical Response Unit arrested the notorious criminal caught on camera snatching a woman's cellphone in a viral TikTok video

Podcast star Sol Phenduka retweeted the breaking news with a witty pun: "Great work. Isela lama cell belongs in one"

Social media users praised Sol's quick wordplay linking thief, cellphones, and prison cells, sparking laughs and nods of approval online

Sol Phenduka dropped a killer pun on the trending phone snatcher. Image: Sol Phenduka

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi breathed a sigh of relief as authorities clamped down on a bold phone snatcher whose antics went viral.

The incident, captured on a TikTok clip dated December 29, 2025, showed a man trailing a woman in white near a parking entrance, swiftly grabbing her cellphone mid-call before fleeing.

The video, which was shared widely, highlighted the ongoing issue of smash-and-grab crimes in busy urban spots.

The Johannesburg Public Safety MMC announced the breakthrough on X, stating the suspect was tracked and nabbed by the Tactical Response Unit (TRU) in Hillbrow.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The post, which was accompanied by footage and a photo of the arrest, read:

"Swift, decisive action has been taken. Lawlessness will not be tolerated."

Sol Phenduka adds humour to the justice

Known for his sharp tongue and pun mastery on podcasts and social media, Sol Phenduka couldn't resist chiming in.

Retweeting the official update, he delivered a gem:

"Great work. Isela lama cell belongs in one."

The play on words cleverly twists "isela" (isiZulu for thief) with "cell" (short for cellphone), suggesting the crook belongs in a prison cell. That was pure genius that had Mzansi chuckling.

Phenduka, who previously dropped a different pun on the same issue, has built a rep as the "puns guy," often dropping quick, clever lines that go viral.

This one landed perfectly, turning a serious crime story into a moment of light-hearted commentary while still applauding the cops' efforts.

Here's Phenduka's retweet:

Mzansi hails the wordplay king

The retweet exploded online, with fans flooding the comments with praise for Sol's timing and creativity.

One user, @EmyGraece, commented:

"Not a lot will understand what you just did there 😂👌."

Another one, @vuyo_thabethe, called it straight:

"Bars😂😂."

@Ntsikelelo3046 could not help but admire Phenduka:

"Ah, Phenduka!"

@thisguy0674 marvelled at the creativity, asking:

"@Solphendukaa, do you think in puns, mara [though]?"

Another user, @goits, added a pun of his own, commenting:

"So much bars for one cella."

@sweezy_6 encouraged Phenduka to challenge local rappers, stating:

"If you were to pick up that mic, abo [the likes of] Areece would have a serious competition."

Who is Sol Phenduka?

Sol Phenduka (Solomzi Thandubuntu Phenduka) is a well-known South African radio host, music DJ, podcaster (co-hosting Podcast and Chill with MacG), and former reality TV star, recognised for his vibrant personality, broadcasting career on stations like YFM and Kaya 959, and his own electronic dance music.

He gained prominence through radio, music releases like Uhuru, and appearances on shows like Big Brother Mzansi, building a strong brand in the media industry.

Sol Phenduka gained prominence through radio and music releases. Image: Sol Phenduka

Source: Twitter

Phone snatcher's girlfriend claims he faked his nationality

A woman who was allegedly the girlfriend of the man accused of snatching phones in Johannesburg recently spoke up. She said that the alleged criminal pretended to be a South African.

Briefly News reported that she said he used a fraudulent South African ID and only found out two months after breaking up with him that he was Zimbabwean.

Source: Briefly News