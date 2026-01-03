Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk has taken a swipe at Makhadzi for recording herself while in a hospital following her December 31st car crash

The YouTuber has described Makhadzi's actions as an attempt to garner "sympathy streams", adding that recording herself a mere day after the accident was strange behaviour

Social media users rallied behind Makhadzi, criticising Slik Talk for his take, while others called his voice annoying

Mzansi's outspoken YouTuber Slik Talk has stirred up fresh drama by targeting award-winning singer Makhadzi in a scathing rant.

Just days after her car accident on December 31, 2025, Slik Talk posted a video accusing the Limpopo star of faking severity to boost her streams and garner public sympathy.

The clip, which was shared on X by @ThisIsColbert, shows Slik Talk, who also recently fired shots at Lasizwe, mocking Makhadzi for grabbing her phone to film from her hospital bed while "fighting for her life."

He questioned the authenticity of her situation, suggesting it was all a ploy for "sympathy streams" and emotional support from fans.

This comes amid Makhadzi's ongoing recovery in a Polokwane private hospital, where her team confirmed she's stable but under observation.

Watch Slik Talk's video on the X post below:

Fans come to the defence of Makhadzi

Reactions flooded in fast on X and beyond, with many slamming Slik Talk for lacking empathy.

One user, @NormaWaTwins, shared:

"What exactly are you unhappy about my guy? Really, you sound very bitter and insensitive."

@Iam_Nicholson commented:

"This dude really like yapping about a lot of nothings. The callers on those screenshots could be the ones who took those screenshots and sent them around. I don’t think Makhadzi is even thinking about streams or whatever that guy is claiming. Slik Talk gotta chill."

Another user, @LeshabaMarvin, added:

"Ke screenshot sa video call mos. What's this dude whining about?"

@PatCooker couldn't take Slik Talk's aura, writing:

"This guy is annoying, yoh!"

@LivhuwaniPreci4 commented:

"Who told you she recoded herself? You are trying so hard to be relevant with your irritating voice. Man, relax."

@Tebogo3442 told Slik Talk:

"Get a life, bro. That's bitter."

@RichUncleM gave some advice, stating:

"I am trying to figure out what this has to do with him. Are we really starting 2026 with drama? In 2026. let's normalise minding our own business."

@Khutso_M14 said:

"He either needs to do something about that voice or make his videos shorter. It's one thing listening to the nonsense he utters and a whole lot another having to go through 1:45 minutes of such audio."

But there were fringe voices that stood with Slik Talk, real name Morena Setai, on the issue:

@AmilcarDBaleni stated:

"I agree with him on many things."

Another one, @Sir_Maredi, wrote:

"He is right. But people will insult him, just as those who post their so-called loved ones after death. Where do people get the liver [audacity] to post their loved ones after death, saying R.I.P on socials?"

Slik Talk berates another Limpopo musician

Makhadzi is not the only musician from Limpopo who fell victim to Slik Talk's tongue-lashing, berating rants.

In a previous Briefly News report, the controversial YouTuber took a swipe at another Limpopo singer, telling him that he had his legal woes coming after he had been warned "so many times".

