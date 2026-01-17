Viewers roasted Annie Mthembu for being "irrelevant, annoying and irritating" after a clip showed her shading Christall without clear provocation

Fans accused Annie of projecting insecurities and piggybacking on others' drama, calling her self-absorbed and two-faced

The backlash highlighted tensions on Ultimate Girls Trip Africa, with many siding with Christall in the online uproar

Mzansi's reality TV fans have turned up the heat on Annie from Ultimate Girls Trip Africa (UGTA) after a clip surfaced showing her shading Christall.

The video screenshots, capture by @SiminkieM on X, capture Annie in a heated moment, pointing and saying, "You love provoking people, you love attention."

The post called Annie the "most irrelevant cast here, annoying and irritating," questioning what Christall had done to deserve the jab.

The drama unfolded amid the show's signature mix of glamour, gossip, and group clashes, but this particular exchange struck a nerve with viewers.

Annie, who opened up about her past marriage, appeared to target Christall without direct cause, leading to accusations of bitterness and projection.

As the clip spread, it ignited a firestorm of opinions, with many feeling Annie's comments were uncalled for and self-serving.

Fans react to the drama

The X post quickly drew sharp responses from Mzansi users, who didn't hold back in dragging Annie.

@YayaM wrote:

"Annie judged Christall from what she saw in the show. She even wanted Zena to continue beefing with Dr C even though they both moved on. She is messy and bitter."

@Seni_WaMboni added:

"I used to like Annie but she is so difficult on Christall, it's like it's personal."

In a follow-up reply, @SiminkieM quipped:

"Maybe Daguru had a crush on Christall 🙄."

Attaching a photo for emphasis, @pule commented:

"She must go fix her dropping eye."

@samke987 said:

"Annie has so many unresolved issues. And until she introspects, she will continue barking at the wrong people."

@Andries vented:

"She makes me so naar. I just want to tell her, 'Voetsek shut your mouth'."

@VenahMoraa noted:

"Dr C said it. She is projecting."

@the harajuku stated:

"I’ve never despised a human being like I do her."

@ThuliMohoto criticised:

"For someone insecure about her features, Annie is two-faced for laughing at Marriam's insult to Christall. She is also piggybacking on Marriam's beef. Christall didn't do anything to her, yet she's here running her mouth. Sies."

@Lebogang wrapped it up:

"Nna wa mbhora this woman. Yoh, she’s too much."

The commenters agreed that Annie's beef with Christall, who recently showed off her BBL, felt personal and unwarranted.

UGTA drama keeps Mzansi hooked

UGTA is a spin-off featuring fan-favourites from various Real Housewives franchises, and thrives on such confrontations, blending luxury trips with explosive personalities.

Annie, a veteran from the Johannesburg edition, has often been at the centre of group dynamics, but this season's clashes seem to have pushed viewers' buttons.

Christall, known for her quirky style and resilience, has garnered sympathy amid the shade.

Angel Ndlela is slammed for bullying Christall Kay

Christall is seemingly often mistreated by her fellow cast members on UGTA, as it emerged that another face on the platform, Angel Ndlela, had bullied her.

Briefly News previously reported that Ndlela trended on X after criticising Christall Kay’s living situation and romantic relationships.

